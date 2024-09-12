  Tamboran Resources Corporation Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Fourth quarter and FY24 earnings release and webcast

Sydney, Sep 12, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Tamboran Resources Corporation (googlechartASX:TBN) (googlechartNYSE:TBN) (googlechartTBNNY:OTCMKTS) plans to release the Company's fourth quarter earnings and operational update before NYSE market opens on Friday September 20, 2024.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Joel Riddle will host a webcast commencing at 8:00am ET to provide an update on the Company's operations in the Beetaloo Basin. This will be followed by a short Q&A session with analysts.

Access to the live audio webcast for the conference call is available via Tamboran's website at:
https://ir.tamboran.com/

A recording of the webcast will be available on the Tamboran Resources website following completion of the presentation.

Time: 8:00am ET (New York) | 10:00pm AEST (Sydney, Melbourne)
Date: Friday September 20, 2024


About Tamboran Resources Corporation

Tamboran Resources LtdTamboran Resources Corporation (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.

abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Investor enquiries:
Chris Morbey
Vice President - Investor Relations
+61-2-8330-6626
Investors@tamboran.com

Media enquiries:
+61 2 8330 6626
Media@tamboran.com



