#Mining#Gold#Financial Services
loading.........
 

Sydney, Sep 17, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lion Selection Group Ltd (googlechartASX:LSX) CEO Hedley Widdup and Noah's Rule Sean Russo Talk Gold at the Australian Gold Conference 2024.

To watch the video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/W479NVT2


About Lion Selection Group Limited

Lion Selection Group Ltd (ASX:LSX) is a listed, specialist mining investment company, providing a patient, portfolio oriented approach to investing in the high growth early stage mining development space where specialist knowledge is essential: 

Specialist investor: sole focus targeting early stage mining opportunities, from exploration to project development managed by experienced mining team. 

Long term view: target the proven value creation steps in order to capture meaningful value re-rating. 

Portfolio approach: best opportunities from junior end of the global mining sector. 

Track record of success: over 20 years and comprehensive experience in mining and finance, Lion Selection Group has become a focal point for mining investment opportunities across all global exchanges and many unlisted companies. 

abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Telephone: +61 3 9614 8008
Facsimile: +61 3 9614 8009
Email: info@lsg.com.au


Related Companies
Lion Selection Group Limited
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Since Published: 267) 
Related Industry Topics:

#Mining#Gold#Financial Services

RELATED VIDEO

  • VIDEO: The Australian Gold Conference 2024 - Education Evening with Expert Panel

    • Lion Selection Group Limited


    Read More About Lion Selection Group Limited