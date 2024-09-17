Sydney, Sep 17, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lion Selection Group Ltd (ASX:LSX) CEO Hedley Widdup and Noah's Rule Sean Russo Talk Gold at the Australian Gold Conference 2024.
To watch the video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/W479NVT2
About Lion Selection Group Limited
Lion Selection Group Ltd (ASX:LSX) is a listed, specialist mining investment company, providing a patient, portfolio oriented approach to investing in the high growth early stage mining development space where specialist knowledge is essential:
Specialist investor: sole focus targeting early stage mining opportunities, from exploration to project development managed by experienced mining team.
Long term view: target the proven value creation steps in order to capture meaningful value re-rating.
Portfolio approach: best opportunities from junior end of the global mining sector.
Track record of success: over 20 years and comprehensive experience in mining and finance, Lion Selection Group has become a focal point for mining investment opportunities across all global exchanges and many unlisted companies.
|
|