  Tamboran Resources Corporation
4th Quarter & Annual Presentation
Sydney, Sep 23, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Tamboran Resources Corporation (googlechartASX:TBN) (googlechartNYSE:TBN) (googlechartTBNNY:OTCMKTS) announce the 4th quarter and annual presentation.


FY24 Highlights include:

Achieved the highest normalized flow rates from the Beetaloo Basin to date from the Shenandoah South 1H (SS-1H) well

Secured funding of US$82 million (precosts) for Tamboran's operated 2024 Beetaloo Basin drilling program via the successful IPO on the NYSE

Entered into a Strategic Agreement with Liberty Energy (including US$20 million investment) to import modern US frac fleet into the Beetaloo Basin

Signed a 15.5-year Binding Gas Sales Agreement with the Northern Territory Government for proposed SS Pilot Project (Phase 1)

Signed LOIs with six East Coast gas buyers for up to 875 MMcf/d (>50% current East Coast gas demand) (Phase 2)

Signed two MOUs with bp and Shell for 2.2 MTPA of LNG each and awarded Bechtel Pre-FEED activities on proposed NTLNG project at Middle Arm (Phase 3)

*To view the 4th Quarter Results and Annual Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0S7HJGK3


About Tamboran Resources Corporation

Tamboran Resources LtdTamboran Resources Corporation (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.

abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Investor enquiries:
Chris Morbey
Vice President - Investor Relations
+61-2-8330-6626
Investors@tamboran.com

Media enquiries:
+61 2 8330 6626
Media@tamboran.com



Link: 4th Quater & Annual Presentation

