FY24 Highlights include:



Achieved the highest normalized flow rates from the Beetaloo Basin to date from the Shenandoah South 1H (SS-1H) well



Secured funding of US$82 million (precosts) for Tamboran's operated 2024 Beetaloo Basin drilling program via the successful IPO on the NYSE



Entered into a Strategic Agreement with Liberty Energy (including US$20 million investment) to import modern US frac fleet into the Beetaloo Basin



Signed a 15.5-year Binding Gas Sales Agreement with the Northern Territory Government for proposed SS Pilot Project (Phase 1)



Signed LOIs with six East Coast gas buyers for up to 875 MMcf/d (>50% current East Coast gas demand) (Phase 2)



Signed two MOUs with bp and Shell for 2.2 MTPA of LNG each and awarded Bechtel Pre-FEED activities on proposed NTLNG project at Middle Arm (Phase 3)



About Tamboran Resources Corporation





Tamboran Resources Corporation (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.

