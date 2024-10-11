

Perth, Oct 11, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Image Resources NL ( ASX:IMA ) ( I5R:FRA ) aspires to a philosophy of sustainable generation of value for its shareholders, employees and all its stakeholders in the communities in which it operates as a growing producer and supplier of critical minerals into global markets.



We view value generation as a critical component of sustainability, and we strive for continuous improvement in managing and minimising our impacts on the local areas in which we operate as well as globally. We aim to understand how our actions affect the local and global environments, local and broader communities, our stakeholders, and our industry. Our commitment to this philosophy is to ensure a sustainable future for the Company, all our stakeholders, and the world.



This is the second Sustainability Report of Image Resources NL. This report is for the 2023 calendar year (CY2023). This report discloses our approach to understanding and mitigating our impacts on material environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics. The report also formalises our sustainability philosophy; the sustainable generation of value for all our stakeholders.



The information in this report applies to Image's business and operating activities during CY2023, and focusing primarily on the Company's 100%-owned Boonanarring mineral sands mining and processing operation, which completed active mining and ore processing in September 2023. The reported information has been reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors.



The metrics used in this report align with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards for Metals and Mining (2021-12). Additionally, the information provided aims to reflect our commitment to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



By reporting against these standards and frameworks, we uphold our values to formally enhance our sustainability performance and continue to transparently communicate with our stakeholders.



