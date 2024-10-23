

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Oct 23, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited ( ASX:DYL ) ( JMI:FRA ) ( DYLLF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to provide a summary of key activities for the September 2024 quarter.



HIGHLIGHTS



Tumas Project



- Tumas 1, 2 and 3 Measured Mineral Resource upgraded to 38.5 Mlb at 286 ppm eU3O8



- Tumas Total Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource now stands at 106.2 Mlb grading 264 ppm eU3O8



- Tumas has advanced as follows



o Detailed engineering work and project financing is progressing positively



o Process flowsheet and layout is determined - a major milestone for the Project



o Project execution controls and systems largely established



o Conditional offer of supply for water received



o New supply point for electrical power agreed with NamPower, subject to final documentation which is approximately half the distance from the Project area compared to previous supply point



- On track to make a Final Investment Decision in late Q4 2024



Mulga Rock Project



- Extensive hydrogeological drilling program including 33 water bores completed



- Large core drilling program for bulk samples for metallurgical mini-pilot work program underway



- Pilot metallurgical testwork successfully completed



Corporate



- Appointment of Craig Barnes as Chief Financial Officer and Jim Morgan as Head of Project Delivery



- Global nuclear outlook continues to strengthen with hyper-scalers taking the lead



- Cash position at end of September 2024 quarter $247.3M



