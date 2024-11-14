

2024 Sustainability Report

Perth, Nov 14, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited ( ASX:DYL ) ( JMI:FRA ) ( DYLLF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce it has issued its 2024 Sustainability Report for the financial year ending 30 June 2024, now attached. This is the fifth Sustainability Report issued by the Company and the second one prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) including the 2024 Mining Sector Standard. With the collection and input of data for the second year under GRI now complete, this forms a reliable and verifiable baseline that will serve Deep Yellow well as it progresses to development and production and the Company grows in scale and complexity.



An adjunct to this report is the 2024 Corporate Social Responsibility (Namibia) report covering details of the social projects undertaken in Namibia. This is available to download on the Company website



To view the 2024 Sustainability Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J8PR6E8I





About Deep Yellow Limited





Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is successfully progressing a dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a globally diversified, Tier-1 uranium company to produce 10+Mlb p.a.

The Company's portfolio contains the largest uranium resource base of any ASX-listed company and its projects provide geographic and development diversity. Deep Yellow is the only ASX company with two advanced projects - flagship Tumas, Namibia (Final Investment Decision expected in 1H/CY24) and MRP, Western Australia (advancing through revised DFS), both located in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions.

Deep Yellow is well-positioned for further growth through development of its highly prospective exploration portfolio - ARP, Northern Territory and Omahola, Namibia with ongoing M&A focused on high-quality assets should opportunities arise that best fit the Company's strategy.

Led by a best-in-class team, who are proven uranium mine builders and operators, the Company is advancing its growth strategy at a time when the need for nuclear energy is becoming the only viable option in the mid-to-long term to provide baseload power supply and achieve zero emission targets.

Importantly, Deep Yellow is on track to becoming a reliable and long-term uranium producer, able to provide production optionality, security of supply and geographic diversity.

