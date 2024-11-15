  Vintage Energy Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Gas & Oil#Energy General#Financial General
Odin Production Logging Results
Odin Production Logging Results

Melbourne, Nov 15, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd (googlechartASX:VEN), 50% interest-holder and Operator of the PRL 211 and ATP 2021 Joint Ventures (other interest-holders: Metgasco Ltd, 25%; and Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd, 25%) advises the production logging foreshadowed in the announcement of 25 October 2024, which had reported rising water production, has been completed.

Analysis and investigation on site by specialist technicians has determined scale formation in metering equipment created inaccurate production figures. The production logging data, combined with other parameters measured at the wells, and observations downstream, indicate water and gas production is actually within expected ranges. Rectification of the metering issue is being addressed as a high priority.


About Vintage Energy Ltd

Vintage Energy LtdVintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.

https://twitter.com/vintage_energy https://www.facebook.com/vintageenergy/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/13596578/ abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Neil Gibbins
Managing Director
+61 8 7477 7680
info@vintageenergy.com.au

Don Murchland
Investor relations
+61 439 300 932
don.murchland@vintageenergy.com.au



Link: Odin production logging results

Related Companies
Vintage Energy Ltd cs ct ja en kr de es id fr th br ru 
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Last 7 Days: 414) (Last 30 Days: 415) 
Related Industry Topics:

#Gas & Oil#Energy General#Financial General

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

Vintage Energy Ltd


Read More About Vintage Energy Ltd