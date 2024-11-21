

PDAC Announces 2025 Awards Recipients

Toronto, Nov 21, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2025 PDAC Awards. Since the awards were established in 1977, they have been a symbol of excellence, recognizing individuals, teams, and organizations that have made significant contributions to the global mining industry.



"The 2025 award recipients embody the expertise, passion and drive that define excellence in mineral exploration and development," said Raymond Goldie, PDAC President. "Their remarkable accomplishments demonstrate the crucial role of innovation, resourcefulness, and leadership in uncovering the minerals that power our modern world."



Recipients will be celebrated during the PDAC 2025 Convention at the Awards Gala & Nite Cap on March 4, 2025 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto.

https://pdac.ca/convention-2025/events-networking-2025/awards-gala-nite-cap-2025



2025 PDAC Award Recipients



Bill Dennis Award: A Canadian discovery or prospecting success

Canadian Malartic Exploration Team - For the discovery of the East Gouldie Deposit in Malartic, Quebec.

https://pdac.ca/about-pdac/awards/2025-bill-dennis-award



Skookum Jim Award: Indigenous achievement in the mineral industry

David Kritterdlik - For groundbreaking work promoting Inuit values, cultural preservation, and sustainable development.

https://pdac.ca/about-pdac/awards/2025-skookum-jim-award



Sustainability Award: For outstanding leadership in environmental protection and/or good community relations.

Teck Resources and UN Women: Originarias Program - For its transformative impact on Indigenous women in Chile.

https://pdac.ca/about-pdac/awards/2025-sustainability-award



Thayer Lindsley Award: For an international mineral discovery

The Onto Discovery Team - For the discovery of the Onto Deposit in Indonesia.

https://pdac.ca/about-pdac/awards/2025-thayer-lindsley-award



Viola R. MacMillan Award: For company or mine development

John Robins - For lifetime leadership and significant contributions to the mining and exploration industry.

https://pdac.ca/about-pdac/awards/2025-thayer-lindsley-award



Awards selection process



PDAC's Board of Directors select Award Recipients based on recommendations of the association's Awards Committee. Learn more about the PDAC Awards, including how to nominate candidates for the 2026 PDAC Awards.

https://pdac.ca/about-pdac/awards



Awards Gala & Nite Cap

Tickets sales will open at the PDAC website in December. Sign up to be notified when tickets become available.





About PDAC





The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that employs more than 664,000 individuals, and contributed $132 billion to Canada's GDP in 2021. Currently representing over 7,800 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. PDAC 2025, our 93rd annual convention, will take place in person in Toronto, Canada from March 2-5. Please visit pdac.ca for more information.

