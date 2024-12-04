

Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Melbourne, Dec 4, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited ( ASX:LU7 ) ( KU00:FRA ) ( LUVSF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to partner on logistics of essential chemical products for Lithium Universe's Becancour Lithium Refinery operations.



Highlights



- Strategic local chemical logistics partnership with Servitank



- Single logistics supplier capable of sourcing multiple process chemicals



- Reliable delivery of critical chemical inputs to Becancour Lithium Refinery



- Investigation of secondary product management and sales



- Proven experience in spodumene logistics and storage



About Servitank, a subsidiary of Groupe Somavrac



Servitank, a local, Quebec-based Company, specializes in optimizing supply chain processes and logistics solutions across various industries, including chemicals and raw materials. With a strong focus on multimodal handling, Servitank employs innovative strategies to save time and reduce costs for its clients. The parent company has extensive experience in the Becancour and Trois-Rivieres areas, having successfully managed logistics and moisture control for key players in the lithium sector in North America.



Key Elements of MOU



This partnership aims to optimize supply chain processes and enhance the operational efficiency of both companies in the rapidly growing lithium sector. Under the MOU, Servitank will seek to leverage its expertise in supply chain management and multimodal logistics to support Lithium Universe's project: the development of the Becancour Lithium Refinery, projected to produce 18,270 tonnes per annum of green battery-grade lithium carbonate. While this MOU outlines the framework for partnership, it remains a non-binding document, paving the way for detailed discussions and the eventual drafting of definitive agreements.



Chemical Supply and Logistics



Servitank is currently evaluating various storage solutions at their Becancour Port terminal, which may facilitate the efficient trucking logistics required to deliver key liquid chemicals directly to Lithium Universe's operational site. Additionally, Servitank will investigate the process of constructing dedicated storage tanks for specific process reagents, positioning itself to supply critical chemicals directly to Lithium Universe and others within the Becancour Industrial Park. Additionally, Servitank will actively assist in exploring procurement options within the local areas for other dry bulk reagents to meet Lithium Universe's specific operational requirements.



To ensure a steady supply of readily available reagents, arrangements will be made for direct delivery from established suppliers, further securing the necessary materials for production. Servitank will also assist in investigating sourcing specialty reagents from within the Becancour Industrial Park to promote the immediate circular economy within the park and reduce freight costs from other areas of Quebec.



Secondary Product Management



Both parties will investigate storage opportunities and potential partnerships with cement companies within sister companies of Servitank in Groupe Somavrac's client base. This investigation aims to effectively utilize Lithium Universe's alumina silicate by-products, enhancing sustainability and resource management. Furthermore, the two companies will assess storage requirements for sodium sulphate, considering its potential placement within the pulp and paper industry in North America.



Logistics and Storage Solutions:



Servitank's facilities in Becancour will play a crucial role in the storage and transportation of spodumene. The partnership will ensure the logistics and handling of spodumene sourced from transatlantic suppliers is managed efficiently. Servitank's sister company, Somavrac, will also provide access to advanced bagging machinery and bulk storage solutions at its Trois-Rivieres location, optimizing operational efficiency and supporting the needs of the refinery.



Iggy Tan, Chairman of Lithium Universe Limited, added, "This partnership with Servitank is a significant step towards realizing our vision for the Becancour Lithium Refinery. We are particularly focused on identifying a single logistic supplier capable of supporting us in sourcing most of our chemical reagents, which will simplify our supply chain and enhance operational efficiency. Together, we aim to bridge the lithium conversion gap and ensure a robust and responsible supply chain."



