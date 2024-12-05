

Mereenie Development Well WM29 Commences

Brisbane, Dec 5, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( C9J:FRA ) ( CNPTF:OTCMKTS ) advises that WM29, the first development well in the 2 well programme, was spudded on 5 December 2024 at 0730 hrs ACST.



The Mereenie development wells are expected to return field production capacity back above 30 TJ/d (100% JV) and produce at least 25 PJ of gas (100% JV) over their lifetime. Firm gas from the new wells may be sold into the recently executed NTG GSA which can be expanded by up to 6 TJ/d to generate further cash flow following successful completion of the wells.



