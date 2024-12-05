

Gallium Project Metallurgical Studies Underway

Perth, Dec 5, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Terrain Minerals Limited ( ASX:TMX ) is pleased to announce that it's 100% owned Larin's Lane Gallium project in Western Australia (WA) is advancing forward with preparation of the first round of Metallurgical studies now underway.



Terrain is excited to be taking part in a phase two Metallurgical study being led by geological consulting group RSC who have been appointed to lead the Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia (MRIWA) Project M10528.



MRIWA Project M10528 study overview:



- Samples will be tested with 8 separate solvents (acids as their pH <7).



- Terrain has switched the focus of the study goals to target Gallium extraction which is a critical metal.



- Terrain samples will be delivering late December 2024, and testing will commence once received.



- Final results will be available mid-year 2025 with interim results along the way.



As a participant in the MRIWA research project M10528, selected samples will also be the subject of a series of extraction processes via Curtin University. The objective of this government-sponsored research project is to optimise the recovery of regolith-hosted critical minerals (including Gallium) with a focus on organic, near pH neutral, solvents. Results from this research project will be provided to Terrain and will play a significant role in underpinning any future Mineral Resource calculation (and Scoping Study) for the Larins Lane Gallium Project.



Terrain's geological team are currently in the field preparing for a follow-up RC program after the successful aircore Gold drilling program (refer ASX announcement released on 26 November 2024). At the same time, Terrain will twin a Gallium hole for metallurgical sample material (refer to Diagram 4*). The twinned hole sits within Terrain's recently announced JORC compliant exploration target (refer ASX announcement released on 6 November 2024). This study was compiled by SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd ('SRK Consulting') and defined an initial Phase One Exploration Target for the Larins Lane Project located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia (see Diagram 1*).



The initial Phase One Exploration Target is based solely on the limited air core program completed by the Company in 2023, which appears to cover less than 5% of the prospective geology at Larins Lane. (See Diagram 2*). It should be noted that both the rare earth element (REE) mineralisation and Gallium covered by this Phase One Exploration Target are hosted within the regolith (or oxide) horizon, sitting above the fresh bedrock (see Diagram 3*).



To quote SRK Consulting: "SRK has not seen any data to indicate that the drill target areas chosen by Terrain have better prospectivity than the undrilled areas between these drill clusters, and it is reasonable to expect that mineralisation could be discovered along the undrilled areas elsewhere along the granite contact".



But there are no guarantees that future exploration will be successful," quoted from ASX release 6 November 2024.



In addition, as part of their report, SRK Consulting also designed a follow-up air core drilling program aimed at testing an expanded mineralisation footprint at Larins Lane. This proposed drill program, which comprises 53 holes for an estimated total of 3,500 metres of air-core drilling, is designed to triple the amount of prospective geology drill tested by the Company (see Diagram 2*).



Commenting on the determination of an initial, Phase One Exploration Target for Larins Lane by SRK Consulting, and now the MRIWA advancement studies Terrain's Executive Director, Justin Virgin, said:



Justin's Key Highlights:



- We are extremely excited to have a gallium only project here in WA, after yesterday media around Chinas Gallium export bands to the USA.



- The MRIWA metallurgical studies gives Terrain the opportunity to economically advance its Larin's Lane Gallium project forward. All other companies in the study are focused on REE.



- Initial Exploration Target Defined: SRK Consulting has defined a Phase One Exploration Target at Terrain Minerals' 100%-owned Larins Lane Project, covering only 5% of prospective geology.



- Rare Earths and Gallium Potential: Targeted REE and gallium mineralisation are located within the regolith (oxide horizon) above fresh bedrock.



- Planned Expansion of Drilling: SRK Consulting designed a follow-up air core drilling program (53 holes, 3,500 meters). Drilling is expected to commence in Q1 2025, with results six weeks postcompletion (See Diagram 2*).



- Future Exploration Phases: A Phase Three drilling program is under design to cover the remaining 80% of Larins Lane's geology. Details will be released with the Phase Two Exploration Target expected mid-2025. With a focused on delineating the higher-grade zones.



Selected higher grade holes include: (Refer to ASX announcement 27 May 2024)



Applying: Gallium Oxide (Ga203) cut-off 40.32 g/t (ppm)



- 16m @ 53.74 g/t Ga203 from 64m - (23SBAC035)

- 20m @ 48.33 g/t Ga203 from 4m - (23SBAC045)

- 30m @ 40.32 g/t Ga203 from 24m - (23SBAC071)

- 24m @ 46.34 g/t Ga203 from 32m - (23SBAC077)

- 8m @ 52.62 g/t Ga203 from 20m - (23SBAC080)



- Shift in Focus to Gallium: Future targets are expected to prioritise gallium, responding to industry demand and encouraging initial metallurgical results on its economic extraction potential.



"We're excited to announce this initial Exploration Target for the Larins Lane Project, marking a pivotal step in unlocking the project's vast potential. The Phase One findings have shown us just a glimpse of what Larins Lane holds, and our planned drilling campaigns aim to substantially increase our understanding of the mineralisation.



With less than 5% of the prospective geology covered by this Phase One Exploration Target, the Company expects that this preliminary Exploration Target will grow substantially during the next two phases of drilling."



SRK has not seen any data to indicate that the drill target areas chosen by Terrain have better prospectivity than the undrilled areas between these drill clusters, and it is reasonable to expect that mineralisation could be discovered along the undrilled areas elsewhere along the granite contact". But there are no guarantees that future exploration will be successful.



"With 95% of the prospective area still to be properly drill tested, this represents an enormous opportunity for the Company and its shareholders alike".



"The Company is pleased with the progress of its on-going discussions with potential international partners in relation of the gallium mineralisation at Larins Lane and the release of this, and subsequent Exploration Targets, play a vital role in advancing these discussions. Terrain looks forward to updating shareholders on these gallium partnership discussions once they develop sufficiently to meet disclosure requirements".



Larin's Lane Gallium Project Location and Background



The Larins Lane Project is part of Terrain's Smokebush project area, which is located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia, approximately 40 kilometres west of Paynes Find, and 350 kilometres northeast of Perth.



In 2023, Terrain conducted a 101-hole air core drilling program at the Larins Lane Project. Elevated concentrations of clay-hosted rare earth element (REE) and gallium (Ga) mineralisation were discovered in the regolith that has developed on an elongated amphibolite body located between adjacent monzogranite bodies.



Terrain engaged SRK Consulting to conduct an interim review of the available geological data with the aim of assessing the likely prospectivity of the area.



Following an initial review of the data, SRK Consulting concluded that there is sufficient data in selected parts of the deposit to define an REE and Gallium Exploration Target, which is also described in ASX release 06/11/2024.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/92QG159B





