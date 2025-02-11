

December Quarter 2024 Financial Statement and MD and A

Toronto, Feb 11, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. ( ASX:RAU ) ( CVE:RSM ) ( 8TX:FRA ) ( RSGOF:OTCMKTS ) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Titanium and Rare Earth Elements Project ("Tiros Project") in Minas Gerais and the Novo Mundo Gold Project in Mato Grosso.



This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") provides a review of the operational performance of Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. ("Resouro", or the "Company"). The report was prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and it should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 (the "Financial Statements"). The Financial Statements and the accompanying notes have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All dollar amounts are reported in Canadian dollars ("CAD") unless otherwise stated. This document is dated February 10, 2025.



To view both Financial Statements and MD&A, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/467X0SS4





About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.





Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the rare earth elements and titanium Tiros Project and the Novo Mundo and Santa Angela gold projects.



The Tiros Project, located in northern Minas Gerais, Brazil, is an exploration project focused on rare earth elements and titanium covering an area of approximately 450 km2. The Tiros Project comprises 17 exploration permits, and one exploration permit application held by the Company's Brazilian subsidiary; and 6 exploration permits and one exploration permit application that have been validly assigned to the Company's Brazilian subsidiary and are awaiting ANM approval. The Company holds, via its wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary, a 90% interest in the Tiros Project and the remaining 10% interest in the Tiros Project is held by RBM Consultoria Mineral Eireli (RBM), an unrelated third-party vendor.



The Novo Mundo Project is located in the Alta Floresta Gold Province close to the northern border of the state of Mato Grosso, central Brazil. Within the licensed area is the small town of Novo Mundo, which is 30km west from the larger town of Guaranta do Norte. It comprises three exploration permits. The Company also has another interest in an exploration permit, being the Santa Angela Project, which is not considered material to the Company's operations. Interests in the Novo Mundo Project and Santa Angela Project are held via the Company's wholly owned subsidiary.

