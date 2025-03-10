

Appoints Key Operational Personnel to Lead Growth

Perth, Mar 10, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited ( ASX:HRZ ) is pleased to announce two key executive appointments to progress the Company's operational growth plans.



Ms Adrianna Skok-Muir has been appointed Group Mining Engineer and Mr Dirk Richards has been appointed as Project Manager.



Adrianna will manage the Life of Mine plan Feasibility Study to provide ore to the Black Swan processing plant. Adrianna has over 25 years' experience as a mining engineer, project manager and leader. She has very strong technical and operational experience in both open pit and underground environments, covering areas of feasibility studies and project management. Adrianna joins from South32 and has previous roles at Iluka Resources, Optiro and Xenith Consulting. She has worked across multiple commodities including nickel and gold in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. She holds a Masters in Mine Planning and Design, a Diploma in Project Management, a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate of Competency and is a Member of the AusIMM. She has held multiple senior industry positions, including Principal Mining Engineer, Project Manager and the statutory position of Underground Manager.



Mr Dirk Richards has been appointed as Project Manager with his key responsibility to manage the refurbishment and repurpose of the Black Swan processing plant into a gold plant. Dirk is an accomplished mining industry professional with 30 years of experience in client representation, project and study management, and consulting. He has held roles with Newmont Corporation, Newcrest Mining and RPM Global and his expertise spans engineering design, mineral processing, hydrometallurgy, construction management, project commissioning, contracts, and budgets. Dirk is a Chartered Professional Metallurgist with the AusIMM, a Member of the Royal Chemical Institute and holds an MBA.



Commenting on the key appointments, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:



"We are delighted to welcome Adrianna and Dirk to the Horizon team, leveraging their strong skills and experience to lead the key study areas during this exciting growth phase. We are excited to have them both contribute in progressing Horizon towards our goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer."





