Toronto, Mar 17, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. ( ASX:RAU ) ( CVE:RSM ) ( 8TX:FRA ) ( RSGOF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the remaining results from the infill drilling campaign undertaken at its Tiros Titanium and Rare Earth Elements Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil ("Tiros Project" or "Tiros" or "Project").



Highlights



- Results for the remaining 32 infill and step-out diamond drill holes from the Tiros Central Project demonstrate significant mineralization of titanium and rare earth elements in all holes.

- 72% of holes contain high-grade mineralisation defined using a cut-off grade of 6,000ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide ("TREO") and/or 16% for Titanium Dioxide ("TiO2").



- A total of 1,891m drilled with the following selective significant intervals:



- 54m at 13.04% TiO2 and 3,593ppm TREO from surface down hole in FDTIR-49:

o Including 3m at 26.05% TiO2 and 7,936ppm TREO from 5m.



- 50m at 12.80% TiO2 and 4,491ppm TREO from 17m down hole in FDTIR-50:

o Including 6m at 25.34% TiO2 and 10,036ppm TREO from 23m.



- The region selected for this campaign is confirmed as highly prospective, due to the elevated grades and the thin cover of overburden.



- The Company is now in the process of finalising the mineral resource estimate update for the Tiros Central Block based on the new drill assay information.



The infill and step-out campaign, developed after the publication of the Mineral Resource Estimation ("MRE") in July 2024 (refer ASX announcement 18 July 2024/TSXV 17 July 2024), consisted of 46 drill holes for 2,922m at the Central Block at Tiros. The results for 14 holes have been previously published while this announcement refers to a batch of 32 holes, for 1,891m drilled.



The selection of notable intervals is made using cut-off grades of 1,000ppm for TREO and 6% for TiO2 while the high-grade zone is defined using a cut-off grade of 6,000ppm for TREO and/or 16% for TiO2.



Table 1 in link below lists the intervals with the above cut-off grade criteria with significant titanium and rare earths mineralization in all drill holes. The high-grade zone is identified in 23 drill holes, or 72% of the holes being reported. This proportion is higher than the anticipated ratio of occurrence indicating that the region selected for the infill and step-out drilling is a highly prospective region.



Commenting on the results of the latest assays from the infill and step-out drilling, Resouro's CEO, Alistair Stephens, said:



"We continue to see world-class assay results from near-surface at the Tiros Central Project. These results will be used for a review of the mineral resource estimate that we anticipate will be published in the near term. Outcomes of metallurgical test works that are also very close to finalisation."



Figure 1*, in link below, is a map of the Tiros Central block, indicating the holes used in the current MRE, in red, and the infill and step-out drilling campaign, in blue. Two valleys in the northern part of this block were selected for this campaign, due to their thin overburden and high grades of TiO2 and TREO. Much of this area was not included in the MRE reported in July 2024.



The drilling reported is located in a valley primarily used for cattle grazing, with a high-capacity 350 kV power line visible in the foreground of Figure 3*. The location is well served by roads and water.



NEXT STEPS



The finalisation of these drill hole assays will support a review of the MRE which the Company looks forward to publishing in the near term. The Company is on track to announce outcomes of metallurgical test works and commencement of a scoping study in the next quarter.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8FRMC71A





About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.





Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the rare earth elements and titanium Tiros Project and the Novo Mundo and Santa Angela gold projects.



The Tiros Project, located in northern Minas Gerais, Brazil, is an exploration project focused on rare earth elements and titanium covering an area of approximately 450 km2. The Tiros Project comprises 17 exploration permits, and one exploration permit application held by the Company's Brazilian subsidiary; and 6 exploration permits and one exploration permit application that have been validly assigned to the Company's Brazilian subsidiary and are awaiting ANM approval. The Company holds, via its wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary, a 90% interest in the Tiros Project and the remaining 10% interest in the Tiros Project is held by RBM Consultoria Mineral Eireli (RBM), an unrelated third-party vendor.



The Novo Mundo Project is located in the Alta Floresta Gold Province close to the northern border of the state of Mato Grosso, central Brazil. Within the licensed area is the small town of Novo Mundo, which is 30km west from the larger town of Guaranta do Norte. It comprises three exploration permits. The Company also has another interest in an exploration permit, being the Santa Angela Project, which is not considered material to the Company's operations. Interests in the Novo Mundo Project and Santa Angela Project are held via the Company's wholly owned subsidiary.

