New Slinger Counter Drone Order
Sydney, May 20, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) (EOPSY:OTCMKTS) today announces that it has secured a new order for Remote Weapon Systems ("RWS") amounting to EUR31 million or approximately A$53 million. The order is from a European naval systems integration business, and is funded by a Western European government.
The order is for EOS' flagship "Slinger" Counter-Drone Remote Weapon System (RWS), and the systems will be configured for naval deployment. The systems will be supplied with a range of weapon configurations, and include some systems with cannons. The order also includes spares, training and other items.
The systems are intended to address urgent operational requirements in Europe and delivery is expected to occur during 2025 and 2026.
This order represents the largest order to date for the EOS "Slinger" Counter Drone RWS, and the largest ever EOS order for naval RWS. The order follows extensive and ongoing marketing and sales activity by EOS in several high growth markets.
