Secures Order for 100kW High Power Laser Weapon System
Sydney, Aug 5, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) (EOPSY:OTCMKTS) today announces that it has secured an order for a drone defence capability based on a new type of high-power laser.
The new laser counter-drone capability was developed by EOS to address the urgent market need and emerging strategic requirement to defend against drone swarm attacks at an economical cost.
This is the world's first export order for a 100-kilowatt class laser defence system. The order follows extensive and ongoing marketing, sales and customer demonstration activity by EOS.
The order is valued at EUR71.4 million or approximately A$125 million and was placed by a European NATO Member State. It requires production and delivery of the capability, as well as spare parts, training and documentation. The order will be fulfilled during 2025-2028 by EOS in Singapore.
EOS is already an established global leader in counter-drone capability using kinetic weapons and missiles to bring down drones. The high-power laser builds on these core competencies and substantially extends them. The EOS development program included three years of field testing and numerous firing trials of the laser in close collaboration with customers. To ensure high performance, it is supplied with algorithms, radar, threat detection, target acquisition and beam locking systems.
