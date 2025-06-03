loading.........

Sydney, June 3, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Flagship Minerals Ltd ( ASX:FLG ) Managing Director Paul Lock is interviewed by ABN Newswire about the Pantanillo Gold Project in Chile. With a heavily weighted measured resource, the company has over a million ounces of gold at the Pantanillo Project geographically located in a prolific gold bearing district crowded by major gold companies.



In this interview Mr Lock outlines the peer analysis, the mineral estimate under the Nth American and Canadian NI-43-101 schedule, and talks about "Grade is King".



The company has substantially shifted focus from Lithium to Gold, changed the company name and stock trading code, and raised capital to pursue developing the Pantanillo resource.



Flagship Minerals Ltd's (ASX:FLG) strategy is to secure and develop projects which it believes will position the Company as a low-cost producer of Copper and Lithium, metals that matter. Specifically, Flagship Minerals seeks to secure low capital intensity projects in low-cost jurisdictions and infrastructure rich settings, projects which are positioned for high margin outcomes, and projects which are proximal to industry, chemical processing, and manufacturing.

