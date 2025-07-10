

Drilling Contract Signed with Canadian Listed Drilling Company

Sydney, July 10, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - TMK Energy Limited ( ASX:TMK ) ( TMKEF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the signing of a drilling contract with Major Drilling Group ("Major") - a large international Canadian listed drilling company which has successfully drilled the six previous pilot wells for the Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas (CSG) Project.



- Drilling rig contract signed with Canadian listed Major Drilling Group to drill and complete the LF-07 production well at the Pilot Well Project



- Larger, more powerful TXD200 drilling rig being utilised for the first time with an improved and more advanced mud system



- LF-07 expected to spud in the second half of July following the Naadam festival, Mongolia's principal annual holiday break



Mr Dougal Ferguson, TMK Energy's Chief Executive Officer commented:



"We are pleased to continue our excellent working relationship with Major and its Mongolian team with the signing of this latest drilling contract. Major has continually demonstrated that it can execute our drilling programs safely, efficiently and cost effectively and are one of our key service providers in the country.



LF-07 is located up dip from existing wells and therefore well positioned to be an early producer of gas. It is expected to be our last pilot production well in the current Lucky Fox pilot well complex and on completion of its drilling, will mark a significant milestone for the Company."



2025 Drilling Program



The planned 2025 drilling program consists of one additional pilot production well and up to five exploration wells in a highly prospective area some 60 kms to the east of Nariin Sukhait. This program meets the minimum 2025 work program commitment pursuant to the Company's Production Sharing Contract.



Lucky Fox 07 (LF-07) will complement the existing six pilot production wells in the Nariin Sukhait area, which have been successful in significantly reducing the reservoir pressure over the past 24 months as demonstrated from the results of the recent pressure build up tests on LF-01, LF-02 and LF-03.



The additional production well (LF-07) is located up dip from LF-05 and along strike from LF-01 and LF-02 and has been selected to infill the pilot project well pattern and optimise data gathering and gas production rates from the pilot project (see Figure 1). It will also provide valuable information on whether the pressure drop seen in LF-01 and LF-02, located along strike to the west and east respectively, is evident at the LF-07 location.

The vertical production wells in the current pilot well project remain the primary focus of the Company as it seeks to prove commercial gas flows can be achieved from the upper coal seam.



Following the drilling of LF-07, the Company intends to commence its relatively inexpensive, but potentially high impact 2025 exploration drilling program which will consist of up to five exploration wells, with a target of adding to its already significant 2C contingent resources in the region.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6DZG1T6V





About TMK Energy Limited





TMK Energy Limited is a gas exploration company publicly listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:TMK) and (OTCMKTS:TMKEF), and is actively engaged in the global energy sector. With a 100% interest in the Gurvantes XXXV Project located in the South Gobi Basin of Mongolia, and a 20% interest in the Talisman Deep Project, which encompasses the Napoleon Structure located in the Barrow-Dampier Sub-basin, TMK continues to solidify its position in the industry.

TMK's flagship project, the Gurvantes XXXV Project, a comprehensive Coal Seam Gas (CSG) exploration initiative covering an expansive area of approximately 8,400 km2 in the South Gobi basin of Mongolia, boasts an array of distinct features. These include the presence of multiple extensively thick, top-quality, bituminous rank coal seams, which not only surface across the area but also extend along an impressive east-west strike, spanning approximately 150 km. The Project area also includes six active coal mining operations, along with twenty-six coal mining leases and a multitude of coal exploration licenses, which combined have defined a very large coal resource.

Related Companies