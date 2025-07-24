

Investor Webinar Presentation

Perth, July 24, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited ( ASX:LKY ) ( LKYRF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to invite shareholders to attend an investor webinar on MarketOpen Direct Connect to be held on Wednesday, 30th July 2025, 9:00am AWST/ 11:00am AEST.



Technical Director Julian Woodcock will present Locksley Resources Mojave Antimony and Rare Earth Project, USA and participate in a live Q&A with attendees.



This webinar can be viewed live via zoom & you register for FREE via the link below.

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/0WQ482SA



A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.



All questions need to be submitted by COB Tuesday 29th July to info@locksleyresources.com.au





About Locksley Resources Limited





Locksley Resources Limited is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals and base metals, with assets in both the United States of America and Australia.

The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony, alongside the Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in highly prospective mineral regions.

