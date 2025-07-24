  Locksley Resources Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Investor Webinar Presentation

Perth, July 24, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (googlechartASX:LKY) (googlechartLKYRF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to invite shareholders to attend an investor webinar on MarketOpen Direct Connect to be held on Wednesday, 30th July 2025, 9:00am AWST/ 11:00am AEST.

Technical Director Julian Woodcock will present Locksley Resources Mojave Antimony and Rare Earth Project, USA and participate in a live Q&A with attendees.

This webinar can be viewed live via zoom & you register for FREE via the link below.
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/0WQ482SA

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.

All questions need to be submitted by COB Tuesday 29th July to info@locksleyresources.com.au


About Locksley Resources Limited

Locksley Resources Ltd ASX:LKYLocksley Resources Limited is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals and base metals, with assets in both the United States of America and Australia. 

The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony, alongside the Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in highly prospective mineral regions.

Contact
Nathan Lude
Chairman
Locksley Resources Limited
T: +61 8 9481 0389



Link: Investor Webinar Presentation

