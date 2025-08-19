LOCKSLEY RESOURCES DEPLOYS STRUCTURAL GEOLOGY TEAM TO MOJAVE and U.S. POLICY UPDATES



Deploys Structural Geology Team and US Policy Updates

Perth, Aug 19, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited ( ASX:LKY ) ( LKYRF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the deployment of its structural geology team to the Company's Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California, with work commencing this Sunday 24th August. The team will conduct a second round of detailed mapping and structural interpretation across new and extensional target areas focused on expanding the geological understanding of the Mojave Projects Rare Earth Element (REE) and Antimony potential.



Highlights



- Structural geology team deployed this week for second stage mapping and target generation across the Mojave Project



- Application for membership with the Critical Materials Institute (CMI) is in progress, reinforcing alignment with U.S. national critical minerals strategy



- U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on August 13, announced US$1 billion in new funding actions to secure domestic critical minerals supply chains, including programs directly applicable to Locksley's Mojave Project

- Locksley has scheduled engagements with EXIM Bank and the U.S. Department of the Interior to advance financing and permitting pathways



- Company engagement in the DOE Domestic Critical Minerals & Materials Supply Chains Workshop on 20 August 2025



- U.S. policy alignment reinforced by President Trump's Executive Order on "Unleashing American Energy", which accelerates permitting and development of critical mineral projects in tier-1 jurisdictions such as Mojave



Locksley's field geologists will focus on four priority areas of interest with a view to improving geological understanding of the target areas and identifying additional drill targets. The work program will focus on:



- Detailed mapping of lithology and structural geology across priority targets



- Rock chip sampling and analysis for multi-element suite including REE's and antimony



- Enlarged 3D geology model for the Desert Antimony Mine Prospect area.



The Company has recently advanced several U.S based strategic initiatives:



- Critical Materials Institute (CMI) Membership: Application lodged, supporting collaboration with leading U.S. research organisations and agencies



- EXIM Bank & Department of Interior Meetings: Discussions will focus on financing solutions, permitting frameworks and opportunities under the Defense Production Act (DPA) and FAST-41



- DOE Funding Alignment: Locksley's processing strategy fits within several DOE programs announced on 13 August 2025, offering access to non-dilutive capital to pilot innovative recovery pathways



U.S. Policy and Market Context:



On 13 August 2025, the U.S. Department of Energy released a new US$1 billion funding package to strengthen domestic critical minerals and materials supply chains. This action complements President Trump's recent Executive Order on "Unleashing American Energy", which prioritises permitting efficiency and domestic supply security for critical minerals.



Locksley's Mojave Project is uniquely positioned as a tier 1 jurisdictional asset adjacent to Mountain Pass, representing a potential cornerstone for U.S. antimony and REE supply chain independence. For Locksley, the U.S. critical minerals strategy strengthened by DOE Initiatives, EXIM Bank and Department of Interior engagements and pending CMI Membership. The steps that the Company is currently taking, perfectly positions it to access a wide range of Government funding opportunities as the Mojave Project provides an opportunity for U.S. sourced antimony and rare earth elements targeted to meet existing domestic demand in US Defense, Energy and other industries.



Next Steps



- Completion of second stage structural mapping program



- Progression of CMI membership and U.S. agency engagements



- Participation in DOE's 20 August 2025 workshop, providing visibility within U.S. policymaking and funding circles



- Ongoing technical evaluation of processing options capable of aligning with DoE pilot and accelerator funding pathways



Nathan Lude, Chairman, commented:



"The deployment of our structural geology team for the second time in 2025, marks an important milestone in advancing Mojave. At the same time, U.S. policy settings are shifting strongly in favour of projects like ours, with substantial DOE funding initiatives, supportive permitting frameworks and direct engagement opportunities with EXIM Bank and the Department of Interior. Locksley is positioning itself at the heart of America's critical minerals strategy."





About Locksley Resources Limited





Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development of critical minerals for U.S.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Related Companies