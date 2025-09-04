Perth, Sep 4, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd ( ASX:LKY ) ( LKYRF:OTCMKTS ) ( X5L:FRA ) is pleased to announce the successful listing of its securities on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under code X5L, significantly elevating its visibility across Europe. This milestone aligns with the Company's ongoing momentum in advancing its Mojave Antimony & Rare Earths Project within the U.S. Mojave Critical Minerals Corridor, a zone of increasing global economic and strategic importance.



Why Frankfurt Matters



Locksley's recent listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange provides a significant opportunity for European investors, particularly those in the German-speaking DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) with a population of close to 100 million people, to gain exposure to Locksley, a company that is participating in the U.S. critical minerals space, one of the most topical investment thematics globally. The Frankfurt listing is expected to enhance liquidity, improve price discovery, enrich market transparency, and expand access to a deep pool of European capital focused on strategic resources, U.S. critical minerals supply chain security and U.S. onshoring of minerals associated with defense and technology.



Strategic Position: Mojave Corridor



Situated approximately 1.4 km from the Mountain Pass Mine, the only active rare earth mine in the U.S., the Mojave Project offers compelling upside. High-grade surface assays at the Desert Antimony Mine include 146% antimony and 1,022 g/t silver, with multiple samples exceeding 17% antimony, over a 400 m strike length. At the El Campo Prospect, rare earth potential is underscored by assays up to 2 12.1% TREO and 3.19% NdPr, mapped over an 860 m horizon.



These results, harmonised with U.S. policy, especially the March 2025 Executive Order accelerating permitting and support under the National Energy Dominance Council and Defense Production Act, further enhance the Mojave Project's value as a domestic critical minerals opportunity.



Next Steps: Exploring U.S. Capital Markets Pathways



Building on European traction, Locksley is evaluating further strategic options to enter the U.S. capital markets, including:



- ADR Program is a USD-denominated trading instrument that enables US investors to buy shares in non-US companies without the complexity of cross-border transactions. ADRs offer a number of advantages that may attract greater interest from U.S. institutional investors and increased visibility;



- SPAC merger opportunities for deliberate, capital accelerated entry;



- Direct listing or IPO on a U.S. main board, targeting Nasdaq or NYSE, to leverage the largest, most liquid, innovation focused markets, which would also involve becoming a SEC registered company, thus enhancing the Company's visibility with U.S. investors.



These evaluations reflect our ambition to broaden investor reach and unlock significant commercial and financial value.



NATO CAGE Registration



Locksley has successfully received its NATO Commercial and Government Entity (NCAGE) Code.



The NCAGE registration is a prerequisite for participating in U.S. and allied government contracting and funding programs. This designation enables Locksley to engage directly with U.S. federal agencies, including the Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of Energy (DOE), for critical minerals funding initiatives.



Obtaining an NCAGE code marks an important milestone in positioning Locksley within the U.S. critical minerals supply chain and strengthens the Company's eligibility for government backed programs aimed at securing domestic supply of strategic resources.



Company Overview Video



We invite Locksley Shareholders to view our recent company overview video which provides a high-level summary of the Company's upcoming drill program for both antimony and rare earths at the Mojave project, California.



The video can be accessed at the following link:

https://youtu.be/EKWGX6XoQWI



New Company web site



Locksley Resources is pleased to advise that a new Company web site has been launched. The website has been updated to provide shareholders, investors, and stakeholders with clear and timely access to information regarding the Company's critical minerals projects, strategy, and developments. The new web site can be viewed at: www.locksleyresources.com.au or www.locksleyresources.com





About Locksley Resources Limited





Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development of critical minerals for U.S.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

