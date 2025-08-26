LOCKSLEY PARTNERS WITH GREENMET TO ADVANCE CRITICAL MINERALS INITIATIVE WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT



Agreement with GreenMet to Advance US Government Engagement

Perth, Aug 26, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd ( ASX:LKY ) ( LKYRF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the engagement of GreenMet, a Washington D.C. based strategic advisory group, to support the advancement of the Company's Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California, USA. This partnership represents a significant milestone for Locksley, positioning the Mojave Project at the heart of the United States' national security and energy resilience strategy.



Highlights



- Locksley has engaged GreenMet, a Washington D.C. based group with connections to the highest levels of government and industry in the critical minerals sector, to advance its Mojave Critical Minerals Project



- GreenMet will position the Mojave Project within key U.S. Government initiatives under the Defense Production Act, Inflation Reduction Act and Department of Energy programs



- The GreenMet team is led by Drew Horn, a former top US official on strategic minerals and energy supply chain development, having served in the highest leadership assignments at The White House, Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), and the US Departments of Energy and Defense



- The partnership is targeting grant, loan, and offtake programs from the DOE, DoD, EXIM, and DFC to accelerate the Mojave Project's development, such as the DoE's recent announcement that it plans to issue funding opportunities totaling nearly US$1bn for critical minerals and materials supply chains



- This partnership strengthens Locksley's visibility with policymakers, investors and downstream industry participants in Washington D.C. and major U.S. financial hubs



- The Project's development is integrated with downstream collaboration at Rice University to advance U.S. based processing and technology for defense and energy



- Locksley is positioning to establish the first domestic antimony mine-tomarket secure supply chain in the United States, addressing a critical gap where currently 90-95% of refined supply comes from countries outside the U.S. alliance network



- Locksley's partnership with GreenMet is designed to directly align the Company mine-to-market strategy with these U.S. initiatives



U.S. Government Mandates a "Made in America" Strategy



The United States has elevated critical minerals to a national security priority. Recent legislation, including the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the strategic use of the Defense Production Act (DPA), provides significant financial incentives and support for domestic production. These programs are designed to reduce the nation's reliance on foreign supply chains, which are often dominated by countries outside of the U.S. alliance network.



Locksley's partnership with GreenMet is designed to directly align the Company's mine-to-market strategy with these U.S. initiatives. This approach, which secures minerals at the source and builds advanced processing capabilities through U.S. based research, mirrors the very goals of these government mandates.



By positioning the Mojave Project to access these substantial funding and offtake programs, the Company is not only advancing the Project but also contributing to the establishment of the first domestic antimony processing capacity in the United States, a critical step toward U.S. energy and defense resilience.



About GreenMet and Leadership



GreenMet's advisory team is led by Drew Horn, a recognised authority on U.S. critical minerals strategy.



Mr Horn is the former top U.S official on strategic minerals and energy supply chain development. He has served in the highest leadership assignments at The White House, Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the U.S. Departments of Energy and Defense. Mr Horn has held senior roles in the U.S. Government, advising on the implementation of the Defense Production Act and other federal programs designed to strengthen American industrial and defense supply chains. His expertise lies in securing funding and offtake support for projects that address strategic vulnerabilities in critical minerals. Prior to U.S. Government service he was a strategic management consultant at Deloitte. Mr Horn also spent ten years in uniform as a commissioned officer in the U.S Army Special Forces and the U.S. Marine Corps.



GreenMet's leadership also includes Nick Denno as Director of Operations and a highly decorated Special Forces Weapons Sergeant with more than 10 years of experience in special operations. The team combines government, defense, and finance expertise, uniquely positioning GreenMet to guide Locksley's U.S. Government engagement.



Chairman Nathan Lude commented:



"The appointment of GreenMet, under the leadership of Drew Horn alongside Nick Denno, and the GreenMet team, represents a step change for Locksley. Our mine-to-market strategy anchored by Mojave and our U.S. collaboration with Rice University fits directly into U.S. Government initiatives to secure resilient domestic supply chains. This appointment significantly enhances our ability to access U.S. Government and institutional support while further validating Mojave as a critical U.S. project for defence, technology and energy markets.



Head of GreenMet, Drew Horn commented:



"The United States is accelerating efforts to secure domestic sources of critical minerals for defense and energy systems, and Locksley's mine-to-market strategy is exactly what these initiatives are designed to support. The Mojave Project, coupled with Locksley's downstream collaboration with Rice University, has the potential to become a cornerstone of the U.S. supply chain. GreenMet is excited to partner with Locksley to help secure government funding support, policy alignment and downstream industry engagement."





About Locksley Resources Limited





Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development of critical minerals for U.S.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

