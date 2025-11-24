LOCKSLEY STRENGTHENS U.S. DEFENSE SUPPLY CHAIN STRATEGY WITH APPOINTMENT OF LOCKHEED MARTIN MATERIALS LEADER



Locksley Strengthens US Defence Supply Chain Strategy

Perth, Nov 24, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd ( ASX:LKY ) ( X5L:FRA ) ( LKYRF:OTCMKTS ) announced the appointment of Ms. Stacy Newstead to its Advisory Board as Strategic Advisor - Materials Strategy.



Stacy Newstead brings U.S. defense materials expertise to advance Locksley's critical mineral and commercialisation initiatives.



HIGHLIGHTS



- Stacy Newstead appointed as a Strategic Advisor to the Locksley Advisory Board



- Ms Newstead currently serves as Materials Strategy and Risk Manager at Lockheed Martin, overseeing U.S. supply chain risk mitigation for critical materials used in advanced defence systems



- Over two decades of experience across defence, critical minerals, and advanced materials sectors, including leadership roles at Huntington Ingalls Industries, Textron Systems, and Evolution Energy Solutions -



- Expertise spanning U.S. Department of Defence acquisition, system manufacturing and production, materials engineering, supply chain risk mitigation, critical component supply chains, and state and federal engagement for manufacturing facilities



- Appointment strengthens Locksley's U.S. Government initiatives and supports commercialisation of American-sourced antimony and rare earth supply chains



- Locksley has submitted U.S. Govt White Paper funding request under Defence Production Act Title III DPA to advance project financing position and accelerate first mover status in re-establishing domestic Antimony industry and U.S supply chain strength



Ms. Newstead currently serves as Materials Strategy and Risk Manager at Lockheed Martin, where she leads initiatives to secure domestic and allied sources of key materials vital to U.S. defense manufacturing and national security. Her work focuses on assessing and mitigating material, pricing, and geopolitical risk across complex supply chains that underpin critical technologies including munitions, batteries, and aerospace systems.



A highly accomplished executive, Ms. Newstead brings more than 20 years of experience across U.S. Government, defense, and industrial sectors. Her prior roles include senior program leadership at Huntington Ingalls Industries and Textron Systems, as well as Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. subsidiary of Evolution Energy Minerals ( ASX:EV1 ), where she led onshoring initiatives for graphite and advanced battery materials.



Her appointment reinforces Locksley's position at the intersection of critical minerals, defense, and national security strategy, providing invaluable insight into U.S. policy, funding and industrial collaboration opportunities. This strengthens the Company's ability to engage with U.S. partners and access Federal programs supporting domestic critical mineral supply chains, advancing Locksley's mine-to-market strategy for U.S.-sourced antimony and rare earths.



Kerrie Matthews, Locksley CEO commented:



"Stacy's appointment represents another significant step in strengthening our U.S. advisory capability. Her deep understanding of defense material supply chains, coupled with her leadership at Lockheed Martin, brings exceptional strategic value to Locksley as we advance our mine-to-market development of American sourced antimony and rare earths."



"Her perspective on material security and risk will help guide our engagement with U.S. industry and government stakeholders as we scale from pilot to commercial operations."



Ms Newstead commented:



"The restoration of secure, transparent and domestic critical mineral supply chains is essential to both U.S. defense readiness and the broader energy transition. Locksley's integrated mine-to-market model and U.S. operational footprint, position it as a key contributor to these national objectives. I'm honored to support the team's strategy and growth trajectory."





About Locksley Resources Limited





Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation in a well established mining region.

Locksley is committed to delivering value through discovery, development, and strategic partnerships, with a focus on securing access to U.S. aligned funding and downstream collaborations.

Related Companies