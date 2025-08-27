Investor Webinar
Perth, Aug 27, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (BSNEF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to an investor webinar where Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse will provide a Company update following the recently acquired extensive uranium and rare earth portfolio in Queensland and outline upcoming exploration plans.
DETAILS
Date: Thursday, 28 August 2025
Time: 11:30AM AEST / 9:30AM AWST
Registration:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/66GZ5R65
Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we highly encourage attendees to submit questions beforehand via chloe@janemorganmanagement.com.au
To view the Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3Z6Y66N7
About Basin Energy Ltd
Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is a green energy metals exploration and development company with an interest in three highly prospective projects positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada and has recently acquired a significant portfolio of Green Energy Metals exploration assets located in Scandinavia.
Related Companies
Social Media
Share this Article