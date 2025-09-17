

Annual Results

Brisbane, Sep 17, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( C9J:FRA ) ( CNPTF:OTCMKTS ) today reports a significantly improved financial result for the financial year ending 30 June 2025 (FY2025).



Underlying Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortisation and Exploration (EBITDAX) increased 43% from the previous year to $19.6 million.



After absorbing the costs of exploration activities, finance and depreciation, Central has recognised a statutory net profit after tax of $7.7 million.



Highlights



- Central's operational performance in FY2025 was a significant improvement on FY2024:



o Sales revenue increased 17% to $43.6 million



o Underlying EBITDAX was 43% higher at $19.6 million



o Underlying profit of $6.5 million compared to FY2024's $1.4 million loss



o Positive net cash balance increased from $0.8 million to $3.9 million



- These financial outcomes were a direct result of several key achievements during the year, including:



o Secured new long-term gas contracts with the Northern Territory Government which resulted in higher, more reliable cash flows for the second half of the year



o Drilled and commissioned two new production wells at Mereenie (ahead of schedule, under budget and significantly above initial production rate targets)



o Restructured and extended the group's loan facility for five years, with full amortisation by 2030 (eliminating refinancing risk)



- Announcing Central's first shareholder returns, through an on-market share buy-back starting in September 2025.





"These improved results are a reflection of the substantial transformation we have achieved in the past five years", said Leon Devaney, CEO and Managing Director. "Our strengthened financial position provides an opportunity to consider multiple pathways for near-term value enhancement - whether through production expansion, targeted exploration, mergers and acquisitions, early debt repayment, or the introduction of sustainable dividends", he said.



Results presentation



Central's Managing Director will deliver an online presentation of the FY2025 results and an update on business strategy and current activities on Thursday 25 September at 10am (AEST). Login details will be advised separately.



