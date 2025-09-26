

Acquisition of Rice University's Flash Joule Heating Technology for PFAS

Sydney, Sep 26, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Environmental Clean Technologies Limited ( ASX:ECT ) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% of the issued shares in Terrajoule Pty Ltd (Terrajoule) (the Acquisition). Terrajoule is a private Australian company which holds an exclusive option with Rice University, based in Houston, to licence Rice's FJH technology for the purpose of remediating soil contaminated by PFAS and/or heavy metals. Completion of the Acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of a number of conditions precedent, including Terrajoule entering into a formal binding licence agreement with Rice University on the terms and conditions detailed in Schedule 2 (Licence Agreement).



Highlights:



- ECT has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the issued shares in Terrajoule.



- Terrajoule holds an exclusive option with William Marsh Rice University (Rice University) to licence Rice University's proprietary flash joule heating (FJH) technology for the purposes of remediating soil which has been contaminated by Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and/or heavy metals.



- Due to their carbon-fluorine bond, PFAS are very slow to degrade in the environment and have been referred to as "forever chemicals".



- Laboratory testing has demonstrated >96% defluorination efficiency and 99.98% removal of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), one of the most persistent and harmful PFAS pollutants.



- Exposure to PFAS has been shown to be harmful to the environment and to human health, and as such, the remediation of PFAS-contaminated soil and water is a large and growing market.



- Terrajoule's FJH technology -known as Rapid Electrothermal Mineralisation (REM)-uses a high-intensity electric pulse to rapidly heat soil to extreme temperatures, breaking down PFAS into harmless by-products such as calcium fluoride (CaF2).



- The Company has also received firm commitments from sophisticated, professional and institutional investors to raise $3M (before costs) through a strongly supported placement of 50M Shares at an issue price of $0.06 per Share. Peloton Capital acted as the sole Lead Manager to the Placement.



Following completion of the Acquisition, ECT will secure access to Rice University's PFAS remediation technology. Developed by Professor James Tour and Rice University, the FJH process, known as Rapid Electrothermal Mineralisation (REM), applies a powerful, short electric pulse to soil mixed with a conductive material, rapidly heating it to 1,000degC within seconds. This extreme but controlled heat breaks the strong carbon-fluorine bonds in PFAS, destroying them and converting them into harmless calcium fluoride (CaF2) from calcium naturally present in soil. Laboratory studies have shown over 96% defluorination efficiency and 99.98% removal of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), one of the most persistent and harmful PFAS pollutants.



Unlike conventional methods that merely remove or transfer contaminants, REM delivers near-complete destruction without secondary aqueous waste, enhances soil quality, and is cost and energy-efficient.



On the announcement, ECT's Chairman, Faldi Ismail, said:



"This Acquisition marks a significant strategic move for ECT as we aim to expand our innovative solutions. ECT is focused on developing a diverse portfolio of high-impact and disruptive technologies, with our PFAS remediation solution leading the way in close collaboration with Professor Tour and Rice University, whose groundbreaking work has already delivered successful outcomes for several companies.



"The Company is committed to creating scalable and innovative processes that demonstrate substantial commercial potential across various high-growth markets. PFAS, heavy metal contamination and other toxic organics are pressing global environmental issues that require effective solutions. Following completion of the Acquisition, ECT will have the opportunity to leverage world-class expertise, scale and commercialise technology that restores soil health and contributes to a cleaner and safer environment."



The technology's inventor, Professor James Tour, commented:



"Transforming scientific discovery into practical solutions is one of the most gratifying parts of research and it is incredibly rewarding to see this technology progress from lab development by my team at Rice University to the capable hands of ECT, whose resources and vision have the potential to bring it to scale. PFAS and heavy metals are among some of the most pressing environmental challenges that we face, and under ECT's stewardship, I believe this innovation has the potential to redefine soil remediation standards.



"Our laboratory results have been extremely positive, achieving 99.98% removal of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), one of the most common PFAS pollutants. I look forward to collaborating with ECT, alongside my research team, to guide its commercialisation into markets where it can make a significant impact."



Corporate Strategy



The proposed Acquisition of Terrajoule is directly in line with ECT's strategy of investing in and developing innovative and scalable technologies with significant potential commercial applications. The Company's longterm strategy is to build a diverse portfolio of these technologies. The Company's recent focus has been on the development of a fertiliser product using its patented COLDry technology. The proposed acquisition of an exclusive licence to use Rice University's FJH technology for the purposes of remediating PFAS and heavy metals contaminated soil directly complements the ECT's existing development of its fertiliser product and diversifies and adds to the Company's technology portfolio in line with its broader long-term strategy.



The Company remains committed to the development of its existing COLDry technology, and estimates that over the next 12 months, it will spend approximately $471,000 on development of its existing technology and approximately $400,000 on development of the FJH technology. As with any budget, this spend will be continually assessed by the Company and is subject to change.



About Environmental Clean Technologies Ltd





Environmental Clean Technologies Limited (ASX:ECT) bridges the gap between the current high emission reality and the zero-emission world of the future. ECT's technology aims to play a key role in the transitional pathway to net zero by utilising abundant low rank and waste fuel sources in a new, clean way. ECT's technology suite creates clean and reliable applications and products for the energy, agricultural and industrial sectors.

