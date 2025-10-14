

Update on Private Placement

Toronto, Oct 14, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. ( ASX:RAU ) ( CVE:RSM ) ( 8TX:FRA ) ( RSGOF:OTCMKTS ) refers to its announcements of 19 August, 2025, 11 September, 2025 and 22 September, 2025 (TSX-V 18 August, 2025, 10 September, 2025 and 21 September, 2025) in relation to the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").



The Company advises that it has received subscription agreements and anticipates being in a position to close the raise within the next week noting however that the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, which it is currently working through. The Offering is also being conducted using the Company's placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listings Rule 7.1 and 7.1A. No Related Parties or their Associates are participating in the Offering. All of the securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month resale restriction in accordance with applicable securities legislation.



None of the securities to be issued in the Offering have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in the United States.



As previously announced, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of this Offering to advance the engineering program, an essential step toward the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Company's Tiros project, as well as for general working capital purposes. No finders' fees nor broker charges apply to this placement.





About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.





Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian incorporated mineral exploration and development company, listed on the ASX, TSXV, OTC and FSE, focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Titanium-Rare Earths Project and the Novo Mundo Gold Project. The Tiros project has 28 mineral concessions totalling 497 km2 located in the state of Minas Gerais, one of the best infrastructurally developed states of Brazil, 350 km from the state capital of Belo Horizonte. Resouro's Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tiros Project contains 165 million tonne of titanium dioxide and 5.5 million tonne of total rare earths oxides within a Measured and Indicated Resource of 1.4 billion tonne at 12% titanium dioxide and 4,000 ppm of total rare earth oxides.

