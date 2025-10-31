LOCKSLEY UNLOCKS NEXT GEN TARGETING: HIGH RESOLUTION HELI-MAG AND RADIOMETRICS SURVEY COMMENCE



Perth, Oct 31, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited ( ASX:LKY ) ( X5L:FRA ) ( LKYRF:OTCMKTS ) announced that it has signed a contract with EDCON-PRJ, Inc from Colorado and commenced with a high-resolution heli-mag and radiometrics survey (the "Survey") across the Company's Mojave Project, located in San Bernardino County, California.



HIGHLIGHTS



- High-resolution heli-mag and radiometrics survey across Locksley's Mojave Project commenced with EDCON-PRJ Inc. (Colorado)



- 40m spaced flight lines at 35m height anticipated to substantially improve the resolution over existing USGS regional data, accelerating the identification of new drill targets



- The Survey is dual-purpose, benefiting both REE and Antimony targeting pipelines



- Magnetics survey will enable detailed structural interpretation to generate new antimony drill targets by mapping the NNE-SSW structures which are known to be mineralised at the Desert Antimony Mine and Hendricks Prospects



- Radiometrics survey is specifically anticipated to define discrete REE targets for follow-up mapping and sampling due to the strong Thorium signature of REE-bearing carbonatites



- Geophysical consultants SGC appointed to manage geophysical data acquisition, data processing and interpretation to fast-track geological interpretation and new drill target generation



The new Survey will collect data at up to a 5x increase in density over the existing variable 100m - 200m spaced USGS dataset. This is achieved by collecting data along 40m spaced flight lines at an average 35m flying height. The resulting foundational datasets will be utilised to complete a comprehensive structural interpretation across the Project and rapidly accelerate the identification of new drill targets.



Kerrie Matthews, Locksley Managing Director & CEO, commented:



"Undertaking this high-resolution survey builds on the foundational datasets which Locksley is acquiring to fast-track exploration activities across Mojave. Our exploration strategy is to both advance the already identified El Campo REE and Desert Antimony Mine Prospects through drilling, whilst simultaneously aggressively exploring across the rest of our claims to grow the project pipeline.



The success of this strategy is being realised by the identification of the high-grade Hendricks Silver Prospect (up to 219g/t Silver) from recent mapping, proving the value of our systematic approach to pipeline growth.



In addition, the appointment of SGC as geophysical consultants to the Company brings a high calibre of technical expertise to complement our existing team. I look forward to the outcome of this survey, which is specifically designed to define new carbonatite-style REE targets by mapping Thorium signatures, and the ongoing input from SGC."



Survey Specifications: Step Change in Resolution



Existing magnetic (Figure 2*) and radiometric geophysical datasets were acquired by the USGS at regional level resolution 100m to 200m fly line spacing at ~70m fly height. These datasets are suitable for regional scale activities, but are of insufficient resolution for defining direct drill targets.



As such, the Company has commenced with a high-resolution helicopter-based magnetics and radiometrics survey across the Mojave Project (Figure 1*). The new Survey is being acquired along 40m spaced flight lines at ~35m flying height, significantly improving the resolution of the currently available data. In areas of USGS data collected on 200m flight lines, this represents a 5x increase in data density which is anticipated to significantly improve the resolution of the resulting imagery.



The Survey is being completed by EDCON-PRJ, Inc. from Colorado under the supervision of Geophysical Consultants SGC.



Geophysical Data Review



In parallel to the data acquisition, SGC has commenced a geophysical data review and reprocessing of currently available datasets. These include Airborne Gravity Gradiometry (AGG) surveys and Multispectral Aster and Sentinel-2B. These datasets will provide information to aid in the identification of alteration signatures and regional geology and support ongoing exploration activities.



SGC have been engaged to re-process the available data with the objective of building up foundational datasets which will complement the soon-to-be acquired high-resolution magnetics and radiometrics.



Structural Interpretation & Target Generation (REE & Antimony)



Upon completion of the new Survey, SGC will complete a geological structural interpretation of the Mojave Project to support direct exploration targeting which will guide on-ground fieldwork and sampling.



The magnetics data is essential for identifying structures from breaks in magnetic stratigraphy, which is critical for defining Antimony drill targets. The Company will focus on areas exhibiting the common NNE-SSW striking structures, which align with the known mineralisation at the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect, ensuring the survey directly assists the next phase of antimony exploration.



The radiometrics data is expected to be a primary tool for defining new Rare Earth Element targets, as REE mineralisation in carbonatite systems is often associated with elevated Thorium and Uranium (U) signatures.



Next Steps



- Completion of the heli-mag and radiometric survey (expected early November 2025)



- Data processing and structural interpretation



- Detailed geological mapping of the underground workings at DAM, scheduled for November



- Incorporation of the LiDAR survey into the 3D geological model of mineralisation to support the generation of a JORC exploration target ahead of drilling



- Assessment of the ground conditions within the historic workings with the objective of detailed underground sampling (subject to safe working conditions being determined)



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J9AAPIQ7





About Locksley Resources Limited





Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation in a well established mining region.

Locksley is committed to delivering value through discovery, development, and strategic partnerships, with a focus on securing access to U.S. aligned funding and downstream collaborations.

