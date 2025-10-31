

Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, Oct 31, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( C9J:FRA ) ( CNPTF:OTCMKTS ) announced the Activities Report for the September quarter 2025.



- Sales volumes of 1.1 PJe (Petajoule equivalent) were 4.5% lower than the June quarter, reflecting lower seasonal demand, temporary pipeline pressure restrictions and partial oil offtake constraints.



- Unit sales prices: the average realised delivered price across the portfolio was $10.15 / GJe (Gigajoule equivalent) for the September quarter, 28% higher than the same quarter last year, but slightly lower than the June quarter due a different mix of gas delivery points when the Northern Gas Pipeline was closed, and softer oil prices.



- Sales revenue of $11.2m for the September quarter was 6.6% lower than the record high June quarter, driven by the lower sales volumes and sales prices. Contracted take-or-pay provisions provide some protection for cash flows, with an additional $0.5m arising in respect of take-or-pay volumes not taken in the quarter.



- Operating cash inflows of $0.6m ($1.8m before net interest and exploration costs) were impacted by the lower sales revenues, a catch-up of $2.8m of overlift gas payments accrued since February, and Central's share of annual staff incentive payments (net of JV recoveries), including the cash-settlement of share rights.



- Cash balance at the end of the quarter was $26.7m, down from $27.5m at 30 June. Key cash flows included:



o Net operating inflows of $1.8m (before net interest and exploration);



o CAPEX of $1.0m;



o Exploration related expenditures of $0.8m, including the finalisation of necessary rehabilitation and remediation works in the Southern Georgina Basin and preparation for seismic acquisition in EP115; and



o Net interest payments of $0.5 million.



- Net cash was $3.3 million at 30 September, including $2.5 million of funds held as security for the loan facility.



- Reserves upgrade: the outperformance of the new Mereenie production wells resulted in a 9% increase (before production) in 2P oil and gas reserves at Mereenie at 30 June, effectively replacing 178% of Mereenie's FY2025 production.



Dingo 1P gas reserves were upgraded by 6% before production, following new reservoir modelling. These reserve upgrades effectively replaced 98% of FY2025 production across Central's portfolio on a 1P basis, and 96% on a 2P basis.



- Share buy-back: opened an on-market share buy-back program, Central's first shareholder returns. To date, Central has not been able to purchase shares onmarket due to ASX trading constraints.



- New Gas Sales Agreement: In October, Central secured a new Gas Sale Agreement (GSA) to supply 1.3 PJ (Central share) of gas over two years from 31 December 2025. The new GSA is for firm supply at a fixed price, with take-or-pay provisions, providing increased cash flow certainty.



