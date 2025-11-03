

Investor Webinar Presentation

Perth, Nov 3, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited ( ASX:LKY ) ( X5L:FRA ) ( LKYRF:OTCMKTS ) has adfvised that the Company will host an investor webinar to discuss the Company's recent announcements and the next phase of its U.S expansion strategy.



DATE & TIME:

Wednesday, 5th November 2025 at 11:30am AEDT / 8:30am AWST



REGISTRATION LINK:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/NRAZ0R0B



The webinar will cover a series of material updates, including:



- Receipt of Letter of Interest from the U.S Export-Import Bank ("EXIM") for up to US$191M in potential project financing support for the Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California.



- Commencement of the high-resolution heli-mag and radiometrics survey to accelerate drill targeting across the Mojave Project, California.



- Mobilisation of the Diamond Drill rig for the upcoming El-Campo Rare Earths Program, positioned along strike from MP Materials' Mountain Pass Mine.



- Production of a 100% American-made antimony ingot in decades, validating the Company's U.S Mine-to-Metal supply chain strategy.



Newly appointed Managing Director & CEO, Ms. Kerrie Matthews will present on these milestones and discuss Locksley's next-phase growth plan and U.S strategy.





About Locksley Resources Limited





Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation in a well established mining region.

Locksley is committed to delivering value through discovery, development, and strategic partnerships, with a focus on securing access to U.S. aligned funding and downstream collaborations.

