LiDAR Survey at Antimony Mine Advances U.S. Production Plans

Perth, Nov 10, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd ( ASX:LKY ) ( X5L:FRA ) ( LKYRF:OTCMKTS ) announced completion of a high-resolution underground Light Detection and Ranging ("LiDAR") survey at the Desert Antimony Mine ("DAM") Prospect, located within the Mojave Project, in San Bernardino County, California. The survey has delivered a detailed 3D representation of the historic mine workings, providing a clear framework to guide resource drilling and future mine redevelopment planning.



HIGHLIGHTS



- High-resolution LiDAR survey completed of the historic underground mine workings at the Desert Antimony Mine ("DAM") Prospect, part of the Mojave Project in California



- Survey confirms ~236m of development across four levels spanning a 130m strike length



- Spatial location of the 3 mapped quartz-carbonate-antimony veins revealed subsurface as shown by the underground voids where mineralisation has previously been mined via open stopes



- Detailed geological mapping to commence in November to define the vein geometry and mineralisation characteristics



- Underground access and safety assessments progressing to enable targeted sampling and grade verification



- LiDAR technology forms part of Locksley's data-driven fast-tracked mine redevelopment strategy to re-establish domestic U.S. antimony supply innovation



The LiDAR confirms ~236 metres of underground development across four distinct levels and occurring throughout a strike length of ~130 metres. The 3D data delineates three previously mined areas (via open stopes) of the mineralised quartz-carbonate-stibnite veins that correspond to known historical production.



This information supports refinement of the geological interpretation and provides a foundation for the upcoming targeted drilling campaign.



Kerrie Matthews Locksley Managing Director & CEO commented;



"The LiDAR dataset has given us an increased level of geological detail and understanding of historical mining at the Desert Antimony Mine that didn't exist before.



The survey has confirmed the position of the historically mined stibnite-bearing veins and the quality of this data materially enhances our ability to progress drilling design with far greater precision.



Importantly, this work also underpins our broader Mine-to-Metal US growth strategy by supporting a fully domestic antimony supply chain in the U.S."



Strategic and Technical Context



The completion of the LiDAR survey marks another major milestone in Locksley's execution of its U.S. critical minerals strategy, providing a higher level of geological knowledge as the Company advances towards re-development of the Desert Antimony Mine. The initial 3D mapping data from the survey confirms the scale of the historically mined stibnite-bearing veins, and assists with targeting drilling programs.



The dataset also supports Locksley's broader adoption of U.S Mines-to-Metal growth strategy, which aims to re-establish a fully 100% American-made domestic antimony supply chain. The LiDAR enhances the understanding of the historical mining activity and provides a technical foundation that will support ongoing engagement with the U.S. Government strategic funding pathways, including the recently announced U.S ExportImport Bank LOI and Department of Defense initiatives aimed at rebuilding domestic critical minerals capacity.



Exploration and Development Pathway



The LiDAR results are now being incorporated into an updated 3D geological model.



Concurrent metallurgical testwork and process route assessments are ensuring that geological insights are fully aligned with downstream value creation.



Next Steps



- Detailed geological mapping of the underground workings at DAM, scheduled for November

- Incorporation of LiDAR survey into the 3D geological model and JORC exploration target preparation



- Assessment of the ground conditions within the historic workings with the objective of detailed underground sampling (subject to safe working conditions being determined).



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JM0GBX81





About Locksley Resources Limited





Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation in a well established mining region.

Locksley is committed to delivering value through discovery, development, and strategic partnerships, with a focus on securing access to U.S. aligned funding and downstream collaborations.

