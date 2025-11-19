

Massive Sulphides Intercepted in First Drillhole at Touro, Palma Project

Perth, Nov 19, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Alvo Minerals Limited ( ASX:ALV ) ( ALVMF:OTCMKTS ) has updated shareholders on visual results which include massive, semi-massive and disseminated sulphides in the first diamond hole drilled into the Touro Prospect. Alvo is targeting Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) style mineralisation discovered by soil sampling, mapping and auger drilling and recently confirmed by trench sampling.





HIGHLIGHTS



- The first diamond hole drilled at Alvo's 100% owned Touro Prospect has intercepted massive sulphide mineralisation including copper over 13m (40m below surface).



- Diamond drillhole PDT_117 targeted the down dip extension of surface trenching that intercepted gossans in the recently announced Trench 2. This mineralisation extends for >1km of strike at surface.



- Drilling has not targeted the fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) conductor plates which commence ~100m deeper than the massive sulphides intercepted in this discovery drillhole presenting an exciting deeper target.



- Drilling at Touro continues at hole PDT-118, targeting the down-dip extension below Trench 3, approximately 500m to the north of PDT-117. Assays are expected in 6-8 weeks.



Rob Smakman, Alvo's Managing Director commented:



"We are thrilled to be announcing this discovery at Touro from the very first drillhole which aimed at systematically following up a >1km mineralised zone with extensive gossanous outcrops. Drilling is the ultimate test and intersecting such wide, shallow and potentially high-grade mineralisation is an exciting result for the first ever drillhole completed at this new target.



The scale of the Touro prospect is impressive- being over 1km long and hosted in a unit which is mapped at ~40m wide, and with the FLEM plates extending well below the surface, we may be drilling here for a while - just to find the edges. We look forward to getting the samples to the lab for definitive grade testing and confirm these impressive visuals."



Touro VMS Prospect



Touro is a recently discovered VMS prospect featuring a well-defined mineralised trend extending for over 1,100m (Figure 2*). The mineralisation contains numerous gossans on surface containing up to 7.5% Zn, 0.2% Cu, and 1.0% Pb and is supported by coincidence soil and auger geochemical anomalies, trench sampling and 2 large sets of fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) conductors.



Geological mapping on surface and in the trenches encountered mineralised gossans (which included the zinc bearing alteration mineral gahnite) within a hydrothermally altered contact zone located between mafic and felsic rocks.



Maiden drillhole PDT-117, targeted the sub-surface massive, semi-massive and disseminated mineralised gossans mapped in Trench 2 (see Figures 2 & 3*). Drilling intercepted an unoxidized (fresh rock) with massive, semi-massive and disseminated sulphides from 51.5m to 64.6m, a downhole width of 13.1m.



Importantly, the sulphides logged in the hole included the copper bearing mineral chalcopyrite and the zinc bearing mineral sphalerite along with the iron bearing minerals- pyrite and pyrrhotite (both are non-mineralised). Assays are expected in around 6-8 weeks. A summary description is included in Table 1* in link below.



The drill rig has now moved to the second hole at Touro (PDT-118), targeting the down dip extensions of the gossans mapped in Trench 3, approximately 500m to the north of PDT-117 (see Figure 2*). At PDT-117, a downhole electromagnetic survey (DHEM), will be executed in coming days in order to test for near-hole conductors not encountered in the earlier FLEM surveys.



Results from detailed FLEM surveys across Touro revealed an extensive anomaly, aligned and coincident with the soil/auger anomaly described above. Inversion of this FLEM anomaly has highlighted 2 sets of conductor plates, a set to the north and a set to the south which extend beyond the geological/geochemical anomaly. Conductor plates are tabular zones, interpreted to be zones of relatively higher conductance than the surrounds. Massive sulphides are generally highly conductive (especially chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite).



Hole PDT-117, did not target these plates as they are deeper than the target, however they will be tested in coming weeks.



The Palma Project



Alvo's 100% owned Palma Cu-Zn Project (see Figure 5*) hosts a Total MRE across three deposits of 7.6Mt @ 2.02% CuEq (or 6.2% ZnEq) for 153kt of contained CuEq tonnes (0.7% Cu, 3.4% Zn, 0.6% Pb, 16g/t Ag and 0.03 g/t Au), demonstrating the potential for Palma to emerge as a significant VMS district.



All deposits at Palma remain open along strike and at depth and have potential to expand and upgrade with additional drilling, geological re-interpretation, metallurgy and engineering studies.



Field work conducted throughout 2025 has comprised auger drilling, soil sampling, geophysical surveys and geological mapping across Palma where Alvo has more than 1,000km2 of ground under tenure and more than 80km of strike of the prospective geological package. Palma hosts VMS style mineralisation where multiple deposits can typically form in similar geological settings. Alvo's exploration team have defined and are currently prioritising over 30 new Prospects.



Ongoing exploration at Palma is designed to integrate the disciplines of geology, geochemistry and geophysics at the different prospects, gradually refining them until the most prospective are ready to be drilled. Alvo is unique amongst its peers as it has an experienced in-house team with access to cutting-edge equipment- allowing for low-cost effective exploration to continue.



Next Steps



- Drilling at Palma Project targets: Touro, Esperanza and Entre Rios- Underway



- Geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying and mapping across exploration prospects at Palma in preparation for drilling - Ongoing



- Bluebush and Ipora HREE Project reviews - Ongoing



- New Project Copper and Gold project reviews - Ongoing



About Alvo Minerals Ltd





Alvo Minerals (ASX:ALV) (OTCMKTS:ALVMF) is an active Australian minerals exploration company, with an established exploration base in central Brazil. The Company was founded to explore for base and precious metals, hunting high-grade copper and zinc at its Palma Copper Zinc Project in Tocantins State, Brazil. Palma has a JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate of 7.6Mt @ 2.0% CuEq or 6.2% ZnEq (0.7% Cu, 3.4% Zn, 0.6% Pb & 16g/t Ag and 0.03g/t Au). This MRE is categorised as Indicated: 3.3Mt @ 2.3% CuEq or 6.9% ZnEq and Inferred: 4.3Mt @ 1.8% CuEq or 5.6% ZnEq.

Alvo is also exploring for Rare Earth Elements (REE) at its two Ionic Clay REE projects near its exploration base in Central Brazil - Bluebush and Ipora. Alvo's strategic intent is to aggressively explore and deliver growth through discovery, leveraging managements' extensive track record in Brazil. There are three phases to the exploration strategy - Discover, Expand and Upgrade. Alvo is committed to fostering best-in-class stakeholder relations and supporting the local communities in which it operates.

