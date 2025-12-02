

Signs Exclusive Commercial Distribution Agreement with Leading Distributor to the Turkish Market

Sammamish, Washington, Dec 2, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. ( CNSX:VIVI ) ( 9DY:FRA ) announced that it has entered into a definitive exclusive distribution agreement with Dolfin Saglik Urunleri ("Dolfin Saglik") to market and sell TempraMed's "VIVI" line of medication temperature-stabilizing products throughout Turkey.



Founded in 2002, Dolfin Saglik is one of Turkey's most recognized and trusted medical device and supplies companies. The firm serves a wide range of healthcare stakeholders including leading public and private hospitals, emergency/ambulance services, educational institutions, provincial health directorates,. Dolfin Saglik has established a national presence built on reliability, customer service, and technological innovation, while delivering premium medical solutions across the country.



Turkey is one of the highest-prevalence diabetes countries in Europe due to obesity rates, diet, urbanization, and low screening compliance. The Turkish diabetes market represents a significant commercialization opportunity for TempraMed. Approximately 10 million people in Turkey live with diabetes, with an estimated over 1 million patients using insulin and additional number GLP-1 users. A large proportion of these patients depend on temperature-sensitive medications that are highly vulnerable to degradation when exposed to heat or cold daily. TempraMed's VIVI products eliminate the need for conventional cooling, protecting critical medications, like insulin, Epi Pens, biologics, fertility medications, GLP-1 therapies, for example, from extreme temperatures through patented smart insulation technology.



"As one of Turkey's leading medical distributors, with a 20-year track record of excellence in clinical product procurement, service, and delivery, Dolfin's deep relationships across emergency care, hospitals, educational institutions, and individual patient networks make them a powerful commercialization partner. This agreement accelerates our expansion into a large and fast-growing diabetes market, helping ensure that insulin users across Turkey can safely protect their medication in real-world conditions," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "This agreement is another key driver in our strategic expansion plans, as we continue to roll out our distribution coverage across Europe and beyond. We continue to execute on our defined strategy, and over the next 12 months we plan to continue: (1) expanding our product offering globally, (2) adding newproducts and verticals to our portfolio, and (3) leveraging our direct-to-consumer business (B2C) to drive new institutional and B2B partnership to efficiently scale the business."



"We have been dedicated to bringing innovative medical solutions to Turkey for over two decades, and VIVI is unlike anything currently available in our market," said Tolga ORUCOGLU General Manager of Dolfin Saglik. "Insulin and other temperature-regulated medication users need reliable medication protection in extreme environments, during travel, and in everyday scenarios where temperature fluctuations are unavoidable. TempraMed's product portfolio provides a validated solution that delivers confidence, efficacy, and safety without requiring cooling or daily maintenance.



We look forward to a long-term partnership with TempraMed and to introducing its products to the Turkish healthcare ecosystem."



This agreement reinforces TempraMed's global commercialization strategy to transition from online direct-to-consumer channels toward retail pharmacy networks, regional distributors, insurers, and institutional healthcare partners. The partnership with Dolfin Saglik is expected to accelerate market penetration among insulin-dependent and GLP-1 using patients and providers, including hospitals, family medicine clinics, diabetes educators, and national purchasing entities.



With more than eight global patents, TempraMed continues to scale commercial access to its proprietary technology-a compact, maintenance-free solution that protects temperature-sensitive injectable medications for extended periods, eliminating the risks of degradation, spoilage, or reduced therapeutic impact.



About Dolfin Saglik Urunleri



Founded in 2002, Dolfin Saglik Urunleri has become one of Turkey's leading companies in medical devices and healthcare supplies. The company provides ambulance and emergency equipment, hospital fixtures, rescue tools, medical devices, and high-quality consumables. Dolfin Saglik serves major healthcare institutions, including university hospitals, military hospitals, municipalities, private hospitals, and family medicine clinics, as well as the education and consumer sectors. Dolfin Saglik's success is rooted in innovative design, customer-focused product development, efficient sales and after-sales service, and rapid nationwide distribution. Find out more here: www.myvivi.com.tr.



About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.





TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CNSX:VIVI) (FRA:9DY) is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation hassle-free devices that work 24/7 for years without charging or external power. With a proven product line including VIVICap and VIVIEpi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

