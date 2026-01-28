

December 2025 Quarterly Report

Perth, Jan 28, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Significant activities by the BPH Energy Limited's (BPH.ASX) investees during the December 2025 quarter were as follows:



Advent Energy Limited ("Advent") (BPH 35.8% direct interest)



PEP-11 Permit



Advent Energy Limited's100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd ("Asset") is a participant in the PEP11 Joint Venture with partner Bounty Oil and Gas NL ( ASX:BUY ). PEP-11 interests are:



Advent Energy 85 % / Bounty Oil and Gas 15%



On 20 January 2025, BPH Energy Limited and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) ( ASX:BUY ), as the PEP 11 Joint Venture, announced that they had been given notice by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) that the Joint Authority had refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 (First Application) and 17 March 2021 (Second Application) (the "Decision").



On 12 February 2025 BPH advised that investee Advent Energy Limited's (BPH 36.1% direct interest) 100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd had applied to the Federal Court for an Originating Application for judicial review pursuant to s 5 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) and s 39B of the Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) to review the Decision of the CommonwealthNew South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority, constituted under section 56 of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).



The Company previously announced that the Originating Application was listed for a 2-day hearing on 16 and 17 September 2025. On 16 September, after hearing from the parties on technical points of law, the Honourable Justice Jackson decided that the hearing should be conducted by him in NSW and adjourned the proceeding. The Originating Application is now listed for a 2-day hearing on 20 and 23 February 2026.



PEP-11 continues in force and the Joint Venture is in compliance with the contractual terms of PEP11 with respect to such matters as reporting, payment of rents and the various provisions of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).



Cortical Dynamics Limited (Cortical) (BPH 16.4% direct interest)



Technical completion of Cortical's next-generation AI enhanced brain and pain monitoring BARM 2.0 is expected over the next months.



BARM 2.0 is the only solution that unifies hypnotic depth and pain response monitoring, combining EEG with AI in one system, giving clinicians real-time control over anesthesia, and hospitals a smarter, more scalable way to achieve better patient outcomes both during and after surgery.



Post technical completion BARM 2.0 clinical trials are scheduled in the USA and the Netherlands to be followed by submissions to regulatory authorities worldwide as soon as possible.



Regulatory Device Summit, Sydney



Cortical was invited to showcase BARM 2.0 at the Australia Regulatory Device Summit 2025, that took place on the 17-18 July at ICC. In attendance were key stakeholders including the US FDA, Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and international regulators from ANVISA (Brazil), HSA (Singapore), and PMDA (Japan). This was a unique chance for Cortical to connect directly with the regulatory community and major global players in medical technology.



MedTech on the Hill, Canberra



Cortical was also selected to exhibit BARM 2.0 at the Medtech on the Hill at Parliament House event in Canberra 27-28 August 22025, organised by the Medical Technology Association of Australia (MTAA). In attendance were Ministers, MPs, Senators, and industry leaders for an evening networking event in Mural Hall, Parliament House. The Showcase brought together a dynamic cross-section of MTAA member companies across therapeutic areas -from Australian startups to global MedTech leaders-offering hands-on demonstrations through a curated patient journey from prevention to management, and the chance to connect directly with the people and companies driving healthcare innovation forward.



MTAA is the peak association representing companies in the medical technology industry. MTAA aims to ensure the benefits of modern, innovative and reliable medical technology are delivered effectively to provide better health outcomes to the Australian community.



CORDYAN(TM)



Work continues on the development of CORDYAN(TM) which is Cortical Dynamic's new AI focussed predictive App initiative. Utilising proprietary state of the art AI and deep learning expertise CorticalDynamics is developing game changing medical Apps that can be used in association with BARM 2.0 or standalone and /or be integrated into leading OEM healthcare systems and EMR (electronic medical records).



CORDYAN(TM)'s development has been facilitated by matched grants from MTPConnect, Australia's premier MedTech governmental organisation, and ARM-hub a federal government initiative to accelerate AI related technologies in areas of strategic importance.



International Engagement and Investor Relations



Renaissance Venture Capital - Un-Demo Day, Detroit, USA



Cortical Dynamics was invited to present BARM 2.0 to US investors at Un Demo Day in Detroit on 1 October 2025. Curated by Renaissance Venture Capital, this event brought together Michigan based startups and investors from across the United States. The presentation served as an important platform to introduce BARM 2.0 to prospective investors and strategic partners, supporting the company's eventual commercial rollout in the US market.



Henry Ford Innovations Visit, Michigan



In early October, Cortical Dynamics visited Henry Ford Innovations in Detroit to advance collaborative discussions. The delegation met with Dr. Olena Danylyuk, who outlined Henry Ford Health's mission and legacy of medical innovation, and Dr. Patrick Forrest, Senior Staff Anaesthesiologist, to discuss developments in anaesthesia and gather feedback on BARM 2.0.



The company also met with representatives from State University of Michigan Innovation Team whose efforts in fostering US-Australia life sciences collaboration were acknowledged. Detroit's transformation into one of the fastest-growing innovation hubs in the United States presents an ideal environment for Cortical Dynamics to strengthen its partnerships and expand its presence in North America.



The quarter demonstrated meaningful progress in Cortical Dynamics Limited's engagement across regulatory, commercial, and investor domains. The company's growing recognition within both Australian and international MedTech ecosystems continues to support its strategic objective of global commercialisation of BARM 2.0 and future AI-based predictive healthcare technologies.



Clean Hydrogen Technologies (CHT) (BPH 16.1% direct interest)



As of mid-2024 CHT has developed its engineering and catalyst capabilities to a stage where it has proven consistently in its pilot plant in Nashik, India, to produce its 2 products; turquoise hydrogen and a CNT (carbon nanotubes) carbon composite, where its core process has no CO2 emissions and its feedstock is the hydrocarbons from natural gas. The next stage is to build production facilities in the USA and India, both being highly industrial markets with demand for CHT's products.



As such since late 2024 CHT has been designing its production facility for India, which will produce at the end of its Stage 1, 820 tonnes of hydrogen and 2,462 tonnes of carbon composite. CHT plans to sell it products to the many industrial users in the State of Maharashtra India, home of its planned production site, and likely Louisiana, USA, with several site options identified.



Before finalising production needs, CHT has been going through the ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers') codes and standards required for operating production plants in the USA and IS2825 (Indian Standard for operating production plants in India) review of its engineering designs where this process is almost complete.



CHT is now looking to source the funding required to build its plants in the USA and India requiring minimal funding of US$2.5m. This will start producing income, initially in India and then the USA, its primary market.



*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0549V63I





