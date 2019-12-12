

Well Completion Update

Perth, Dec 12, 2019 AEST (ABN Newswire) - EON NRG Ltd ( ASX:E2E ) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling and completion of the Govt Kaehne #9-29 well of which it is the operator (61% working interest).Highlights:- Schlumberger log analysis shows 21 feet of net pay in the Govt Kaehne #9-29- Completion in the Dakota formation will begin within 10 days- Production facilities have been ordered- Production and first sales expected by January 2020As previously reported, the Capstar #311 rig successfully drilled the 9-29 well to a total depth of 6,460 feet (1,969 meters) which was completed on November 27, two days ahead of schedule. The well was drilled to target oil production from two sandstone formations, the Dakota (primary target) and the Muddy (secondary target).Wire-line formation logs from the well which were analysis and interpretation by Schlumberger, provided sufficient data to determine that hydrocarbons were in place and that the completion was likely to achieving a commercial well.With good oil and gas shows in the mud-logs and positive interpretations of the two intersected formations from the Schlumberger wireline log analysis, a decision was made to run 51/2" production casing and cement in readiness for the completion phase.A completion rig will be mobilized to site within the next 10 days to make a bit and scrapper run in order to prepare the wellbore for completions. Once completed, wireline will run a cement bond log and perforate the casing in the Dakota Formation. Swab test will be carried out to provide an indicative production rate which will be used to confirm pump settings and oil storage requirements.Oil will be stored on site and then transported to the refinery collection point by truck. First delivery of oil is expected in January 2020. Payment for oil deliveries is made in the month following delivery.About EON NRG Ltd

