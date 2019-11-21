

RGS receives Innovation Grant

Sydney, Dec 18, 2019 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Regeneus Ltd ( ASX:RGS ) ("Regeneus" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, has received $50K in funding as part of the Innovation Connections Grant from the Australian Government's Department of Industry, Innovation and Science.The grant has been awarded to the Company under the Department's Entrepreneurs' Programme for Regeneus' study with Monash University, which explores the mode of action of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) in pain management. The funding matches Regeneus' project spending over 12 months.The Innovation Connections Grant aims to help collaboration between businesses and research organisations to develop and implement new ideas with commercial potential.About Regeneus Ltd

Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) is a Sydney-based clinical-stage regenerative medicine company using stem cell technologies to develop a portfolio of novel cell-based therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in the human health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, neuropathic pain and dermatology.