Quarterly Cashflow
Brisbane, Jan 15, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (ASX:ANR) is pleased to release its Appendix 4C for the quarter ending 31st December 2019. The Company's cash plus term deposits at the end of the quarter stood at $4.30m (30th September 2019: $4.45m). On 31st December 2019, the Company had cash at bank of $3,801,117 and $500,000 in term deposits. Expenditure during the quarter was lower than forecast due to timing of payments for R&D expenditure.

Anatara made two notable announcements during the quarter; reporting the achievement of key milestones for its GaRP dietary supplement development program: (1) additional successful preclinical data, including observing an adjuvant effect and potential dose-sparing properties when combined with a commonly used class of disease modifying medication; (2) finalisation of the draft clinical trial protocol in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

Anatara Lifesciences ASX ANRAnatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.

    


Contact
Investor and Media inquiries

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-438-027-172
E: slydeamore@anatara.com

Sue MacLeman
Chair
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-437-211-200
E: smacleman@anatara.com



