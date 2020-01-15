Quarterly Cashflow
Anatara made two notable announcements during the quarter; reporting the achievement of key milestones for its GaRP dietary supplement development program: (1) additional successful preclinical data, including observing an adjuvant effect and potential dose-sparing properties when combined with a commonly used class of disease modifying medication; (2) finalisation of the draft clinical trial protocol in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
