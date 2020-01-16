

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Jan 16, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Blackham Resources Limited ( ASX:BLK ) ( FRA:NZ3 ) ( OTCMKTS:BKHRF ) provides the following update on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2019, and thereafter:Highlights- December quarter production of 20,003oz.- Gold production and cost guidance maintained at 70,000 - 80,000 oz @ AISC of $1,550 to $1750/oz.- Operational turnaround contributes to significant balance sheet repair for the six months ended Dec'19:o Total debt reduction of $9.2mo Total trade and other payables reduced by $11.7m.- Stage 1 Expansion Study completed. Indicative non-binding term sheet received for $40m funding.- Salt Lake Potash exercise option to purchase Southern Borefield Infrastructure for $3m.To view the report, please visit:About Blackham Resources Ltd

Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia's largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.