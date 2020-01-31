

Company Presentation

Sydney, Jan 31, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobre Limited ( ASX:CBE ) is a Western Australian exploration company focused on the Perrinvale and Sandiman projects.Introduction to Cobre- Successful IPO raising A$10m in January 2020Perrinvale Project (80% interest)- Located 290km NW of Kalgoorlie, accessible via the Menzies Sandstone Road and an internal network of pastoral tracks- Covering 381km 2 across 9 tenements and 4 key prospects (Schwabe, Ponchiera , Zinco Lago and Monti)- Maiden 1,000m RC drilling program completed in June 2019- Maiden drilling program intersected high grade volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") base metal & gold mineralisation at shallow depth- Best assay (at 50m depth) included: 5m @ 9.75% Cu, 3.2g/t Au, 34g/t Ag, 3.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% CoSandiman Project (ability to earn up to 80% interest)- Located 200km east of Carnarvon- Single EL 09/2316 totaling 202km- Sediment hosted base metals prospectivity- Independence Group ( ASX:IGO ) Lyons River Project surrounds the Sandiman ProjectTo view the presentation, please visit:About Cobre Limited

