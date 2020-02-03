

Company Presentation

Perth, Feb 3, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Blackham Resources Limited ( ASX:BLK ) ( FRA:NZ3 ) ( OTCMKTS:BKHRF ) is pleased to provide attached a presentation on its operations and activities.Blackham has also prepared video presentations, providing a brief overview of the Company's operations that can be viewed at the following links:Corporate Update Video PresentationHighlights Video Presentation

