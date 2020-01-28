loading.........



Acquires the Manzour-Dayere Gold Project

Malibu, CA, Feb 13, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a chat with Alex Klenman the President and CEO of Nexus Gold Corp ( CVE:NXS ) ( OTCMKTS:NXXGF ) Nexus Gold Corp is an active explorer and developer with four projects (over 560 kms of highly prospective ground) in gold-rich Burkina Faso, West Africa, and five projects (over 5,000-ha), in three proven and prolific mining districts across Canada including the 100% owned McKenzie Gold Project, a 1,300-hectare exploration target with multiple high-grade (up to 331 g/t Au) samples to date in the historic Red Lake mining camp of Ontario, Canada. Nexus Gold has announced that it has acquired the Manzour-Dayere Gold Project in Burkina Faso, West Africa.To view the interview, please visit:About Nexus Gold Corp

For more information please visit www.nexusgoldcorp.com.

