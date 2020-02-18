WWW:www.ellismartinreport.com Company Overview
Ellis Martin Report: Zhittya Genesis Medicine's FGF-1 is approved for Phase 1 Clinical Trials in Mexico for Parkinson's Disease

Malibu, CA, Feb 18, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis will speak with Zhittya Genesis Medicine's CEO Dan Montano. We will discuss the approval of Zhittya's Phase I in Parkinson's to take place in Monterey, Mexico. Dr. Jack Jacobs Mr. Montano will be presenting at the "Traders Expo" in New York City March 8-9, 2020 with their booth being listed as #94. Dr. Jacobs will give two presentations on the title "Heart Disease, Strokes, Diabetes, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and Multiple Sclerosis: in Therapeutic Angiogenesis a Treatment?

About Zhittya Genesis Medicine

Zhittya Genesis Medicine is a biotechnology company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. For 21 years our management has expended over $140 million dollars advancing this medicine. We are striving to change the world with our revolutionary new biological drug: FGF-1. In many trials FGF-1 has had the ability to grow new blood vessels in ischemic parts of the human body. These trials have shown that FGF-1 can reverse the progression of heart disease and completely heal diabetic foot ulcers.

Contact
Dan Montano
Zhittya Genesis Medicine
1120 N Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144 USA
E-mail: questions@zhittyamedicine.com
Phone: 702-802-9855
www.zgm.care


