

CEO Steven Lydeamore Interview

Brisbane, Feb 21, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences Ltd ( ASX:ANR ) CEO Steven Lydeamore was recently interviewed by Stockhead, for its "90 Seconds With" interview series. Steve provided an overview of the Company's key milestones for the next 12 months.During the last 12 months, Anatara has made significant steps in its path to commercialise our innovative Gastrointestinal ReProgramming (GaRP) dietary supplement. 2020 marks the start of an exciting year as we prepare to commence our clinical trial in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and we remain firmly on track to announce an anticipated partnering deal by the end of the year.In January, we released a summary of our preclinical program, providing strong scientific proof that our GaRP dietary supplement may be the breakthrough product so desperately needed by patients suffering chronic bowel conditions. Our GaRP dietary supplement has been shown to:* Address the dysbiosis of the microbiome;* Reduce gut inflammation;* Promote mucosal healing;* And importantly, does not affect the uptake or potential activity of probiotics.Furthermore, GaRP has the potential to provide:* An adjuvant effect in reducing inflammation with the co-administration of disease-modifying medications;* Dose reduction of disease-modifying medications known to have devastating side-effects.We remain highly encouraged by these results, providing Anatara with every confidence going into partnering discussions later this year, where I look forward to putting my many years of successful business development experience to work.In parallel, Anatara continues to explore options to build marketing capability and a pipeline of over-the-counter (OTC) gastrointestinal (GI) products in Australia with negotiations advanced with two potential product partners.Pivoting to our animal health business, Anatara remains confident that a substantial market opportunity for Detach(R) exists, with more pressure than ever on producers to reduce their antibiotic use and find suitable alternatives which minimise illnesses, such as scour, on farms. We have advanced discussions with a number of potential international licensees for Detach(R) underway and are confident of a positive announcement by the end of the year.I would like to again thank shareholders for their continued patience and support as we continue to execute on the strategic re-partnering of Detach(R) and the further clinical development of our breakthrough GaRP dietary supplement, which we believe will deliver much-needed relief for IBS and IBD patients and drive value for our shareholders.To view the interview, please visit:About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

