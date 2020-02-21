

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Brisbane, Feb 25, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences Ltd ( ASX:ANR ) present their report on the consolidated entity consisting of Anatara Lifesciences Ltd and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2019. Throughout the report, the consolidated entity is referred to as the Group.Principal activitiesThe Group is an Australian listed entity that is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health in animals and humans where there is a significant unmet need. Lead products are Detach(R) for animals and Gastrointestinal ReProgramming dietary supplement (GaRP) for humans.DividendsNo dividends have been paid during the financial period. The directors do not recommend that a dividend be paid in respect of the financial period (2018: $nil).Review of operations and financial resultsDuring the half year to 31 December 2019, the Company made significant steps towards taking its first human gastrointestinal health product, GaRP (Gastrointestinal ReProgramming dietary supplement), to market.Expenditure in furthering this effort resulted in a loss after tax of $1,803,324 for the period (December 2018: $2,021,040). Anatara is prioritising research and development and commercial development with investment increasing in both areas. General and administrative expenditure was 30% lower than the previous corresponding period.Human HealthIn December 2019, Anatara outlined the successful preclinical program for its GaRP dietary supplement which the Company believes may be the breakthrough product so desperately needed by patients suffering chronic bowel conditions. GaRP has been shown to: (1) address the dysbiosis of the microbiome; (2) reduce gut inflammation, and; (3) promote mucosal healing. Anatara's GaRP dietary supplement has the potential to be used in a wide range of chronic gastrointestinal (GI) indications such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).As such, Anatara sought to establish that the product would not interfere with the effectiveness of commonly used prescription medications indicated for GI disorders, as well as other commonly used complementary and alternative medicines, such as probiotics. In preclinical studies, GaRP demonstrated it has the potential to provide: (a) an adjuvant effect in reducing inflammation with the co-administration of disease-modifying medications, and (b) dose reduction of disease-modifying medications known to have devastating side-effects. Furthermore, the administration of GaRP did not affect the uptake or potential activity of probiotics.Human Clinical StudyThe Company remains highly encouraged by the successful in vitro and in vivo preclinical data reported for its GaRP dietary supplement to date, providing the Company with every confidence going into a human clinical study this year.To view the full report, please visit:About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.