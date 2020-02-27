

Investor Presentation

Sydney, Feb 27, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) -

Since NSX Ltd (ASX:NSX) was re-established in 2000 it has grown to become Australia's second largest listing stock exchange.

NSX currently has well over a hundred securities listed on its market with a combined market capitalization in the billions. Many companies are seeking a listing exchange that is customer focused, flexible, responsive, innovative, helpful and offers real value for money. NSX is the answer they need. We offer a superior listing solution at a compelling price. NSX does not have a one-size-fits-all listing model and prohibitive cost structure. We offer flexible solutions and believe listed companies should be listened to and respected.

NSX represents a nimble and creative stock exchange with a flexible range of listing and trading solutions offered at a fair price. We help companies throughout the listing process with everything from advice, introductions and marketing through to problem solving and unique tailored solutions.

NSX has many of Australia's largest brokers connected and a network of dozens of adviser firms helping support companies throughout the initial listing and capital raising process, through to ongoing compliance, secondary raising and cross border dual listings.

About Pyx Resources LimitedListed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.Issue Code: PYXIssue Name: Pyx Resources Ltd - FPOIssue Type: 01 - OrdinaryISIN: AU0000078487Industry: MaterialsNominated Adviser:Listed Date: Tuesday, 25 February 2020