

Half Year Accounts

Brisbane, Mar 2, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Sayona Mining Ltd's ( ASX:SYA ) ( FRA:DML ) ( OTCMKTS:DMNXF ) primary focus is the development of the advanced stage Authier Lithium Project in Quebec, Canada. The Authier Lithium Project is a hard-rock, spodumene lithium deposit. Having undergone 31,000m of drilling across 176 holes, the ore deposit is well understood. The deposit is host to a total mineral resource of 21Mt Li2O @1.01% with 211,000t total contained Li2O.A revised DFS announced in November 2019 showed a higher NPV compared to the previous study of C$216m compared to C$184.8m based on an initial 13.8-year mine life, with ore feed of 875,000 tpa, extracting 114,000 tpa of Li2O concentrate.The pre-tax IRR is estimated at 33.9% and payback on capital is 2.7 years. LOM cash operating costs are estimated at C$400 per tonne (mine gate basis) or C$469 per tonne FOB Port of Montreal, based on development capital expenditure of C$120 million.To view the half year report, please visit:About Sayona Mining Ltd

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

