Brisbane, April 28, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - North American lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( DML:FRA ) ( SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) announced today additional results from its 2024 drill program at the Moblan Lithium Project (Sayona 60%; Investissement Quebec 40%), demonstrating the high-grade nature of this highly strategic asset.



Latest results for 99 new drillholes totalling 28,513.95m for Sayona's Moblan Lithium Project, Quebec, Canada with highlights including:



o South Area Pegmatites (outside MRE 2024 pit shell):



- 43.60m @ 1.75% Li2O from 107.00m in drillhole SYN-24-0865



- 46.30m @ 1.72% Li2O from 126.25m in drillhole SYN-24-0870



o Main Area Pegmatites (outside MRE 2024 pit shell):



- 50.35m @ 1.80% Li2O from 239.00m in drillhole SYN-24-0780



- 82.80m @ 1.35% Li2O from 277.30m in drillhole SYN-24-0810



o Inter Area Pegmatites (outside MRE 2024 pit shell):



- 48.75m @ 1.90% Li2O from 219.50m in drillhole SYN-24-0730



o Moleon Area Pegmatites (outside MRE 2024 pit shell):



- 50.35m @ 1.54% Li2O from 190.85m in drillhole SYN-24-0720



o In-pit conversion drilling (within MRE 2024 pit shell):



- 63.30m @ 1.49% Li2O from 51.15m in drillhole SYN-24-0858



- 53.45m @ 1.96% Li2O from 240.00m in drillhole SYN-24-0776



- 48.80m @ 1.59% Li2O from 102.40m in drillhole SYN-24-0882



- 60.65m @ 1.87% Li2O from 273.75m in drillhole SYN-24-0882



- New thick and high-grade drill intercepts have been encountered outside the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) pit shell, highlighting the potential to expand mineral resources at depth.



- Lithium mineralisation within the current MRE pit shell continues to demonstrate strong continuity in grade and thickness, supporting the potential conversion of Inferred resources to the Indicated and Measured categories.



- Assay results are pending for 116 additional drill holes, representing 38,953.40 metres of the 2024 drilling program.



- These latest results, along with pending assays, will be incorporated into a future mineral resource update planned for 2025.



Sayona is pleased to report results from 99 diamond drill holes, totalling 28,513.95 metres, completed as part of the 2024 drilling program, which concluded in December 2024. The program has delivered encouraging results, enhancing the potential to expand the project's mineral resource base. Designed primarily to collect in-fill data, the campaign aimed to support the potential upgrade of mineral resource categories defined in the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). Recent drilling has intersected multiple zones of high-grade lithium mineralisation outside the current MRE pit shells, particularly in the Inter Area, as well as the Main, South, and Moleon zones highlighting opportunities for resource growth. Within the MRE pit shell, results continue to support the conversion of Inferred resources to the Indicated and Measured categories. Assay results for an additional 116 drill holes, representing 38,953.40 metres, are pending. These remaining results target both lateral and vertical extensions of the Moblan lithium deposit and are expected over the coming months.



The newly received drillhole results reinforce the project's status as the centrepiece of Sayona's Eeyou-Istchee James Bay hub in northern Quebec and highlights its potential to expand the existing mineral resource base at Moblan.



This ASX announcement presents exploration drilling results from both outside and within the current resource pit shell, covering four key areas: Main, South, Inter, and Moleon.



Drilling has confirmed the continuity of spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes across these zones, notably the sub-horizontal dykes extending from the Main and South areas into the Inter zone. Results within the resource pit shell also include intercepts from all four areas, supporting the potential for resource expansion and classification upgrades. All new results with a metal factor greater than 25 are detailed in Table 1* by areas.



Sayona's CEO, Lucas Dow commented: "Moblan continues to emerge as a world-class lithium deposit with significant scale and growth potential. These results further confirm the consistency of high-grade mineralisation across key zones, highlighting strong potential for resource expansion and upgrades. With a substantial number of assays still pending, we're confident that Moblan will play a central role in meeting the growing global demand for lithium and delivering long-term value to our shareholders."



South Area



The latest drilling results from the South area are located outside the current resource pit shell and may have the potential to expand the mineral resource. Key intercepts from the South area are presented in Table 2*. The pegmatite complex in this zone consists of east-west trending spodumene-bearing dykes that are either sub-horizontal or gently dip northward at angles of 10-15deg. Recent drill holes intersected several pegmatite dykes, with some of the most significant results coming from thicker sections (>25 m), including 1.64% Li2O over 37.50 m in hole SYN-24-0863, 1.75% Li2O over 43.60 m in hole SYN-24-0865, 1.66% Li2O over 26.35 m in hole SYN-24-0867, and 1.72% Li2O over 46.30 m in hole SYN-24-0870 (Figure 1*).



Drilling data from both earlier and recent campaigns confirm the presence of extensive, flat-lying pegmatite dykes, along with several narrower dykes trending in parallel, which may extend toward the east, west, and south. The additional diamond drilling conducted in the South and New South areas could contribute to a future upgrade of the mineral resource estimate.



Main Area



Recent drilling in the Main area, all completed outside the current resource pit shell, has the potential to support future growth of mineral resources. Key results from this area are presented in Table 3*. Both earlier and recent drilling campaigns confirm the northward extension of the pegmatite bodies at depth, consistent with their 20deg-30deg dip to the north.



Some of the most compelling results come from the eastern edge of the Main area, near the boundary with the Inter area.



As shown in Figures 2 and 3* (sections A-A' and B-B'), several new intercepts range from 30 to 80 metres in thickness, occurring both within the pit shell and along its margins. These results confirm a stacked geometry of sub-horizontal LCT pegmatites, many of which exhibit strong grades and substantial thicknesses.



Among the standout results, drillhole SYN-24-0780 intersected 1.80% Li2O over 50.35 m, while SYN-24-0810 returned a broad zone grading 1.35% Li2O over 82.80 m. Drillhole SYN-24-0882 encountered two well-mineralised intervals, with 1.59% Li2O over 48.80 m and 1.87% Li2O over 60.65 m. In addition, SYN-24-0776 yielded a high-grade intercept of 1.96% Li2O over 53.45 m (Figures 1-3*).



Collectively, these strong results support the current geological interpretation and highlight the potential for a substantial upgrade in the upcoming mineral resource estimate.



Inter Area



The latest drilling results from the Inter area, all located outside the current resource pit shell, show strong potential to contribute to future resource growth. Key intercepts from this zone are presented in Table 4. Among the most significant results (intercepts >40 metres) are: 1.73% Li2O over 40.05 m in hole SYN-24-0709, 0.87% Li2O over 48.30 m in SYN-24-0729, 1.90% Li2O over 48.75 m in SYN-24-0730, 1.61% Li2O over 40.80 m in SYN-24-0777, 1.48% Li2O over 45.80 m in SYN-24-0787, and 1.67% Li2O over 42.45 m in SYN-24-0798 (Figures 1 and 4*).



This drilling program was designed to demonstrate the continuity of sub-horizontal pegmatite dykes at depth within the Inter area. The intercepts reported in this release confirm the success of that objective and highlight the potential for geological connectivity between pegmatite systems in the Moleon, Main, and South areas.



Moleon Area



Drilling in the Moleon area, beyond the current resource pit shell, has defined a structurally complex and promising zone.



Sub-horizontal, east-west pegmatites from the Main and South areas intersect with steeply dipping, north-south dykes.



This structural intersection results in the development of thick and well-mineralised pegmatite bodies.



The new drill results confirm the eastward continuation of sub-horizontal pegmatites into the Moleon area, while also delineating N-S trending dykes with estimated true widths of up to 50 metres. Standout intercepts include 2.25% Li2Oover 26.25 m in hole SYN-24-0712, 1.79% Li2O over 50.35 m in SYN-24-0720, and 1.79% Li2O over 30.60 m in SYN-24-0721.



These results validate the broader geological model and further support the potential for resource growth in the eastern extent of the system (Figures 1 and 4*).



In-pit conversion drilling (within 2024 MRE pit shell)



This section highlights new drilling results obtained within the current limits of the resource pit shell, across the Main, South, Inter, and Moleon areas, as outlined in Table 6. The goal of this conversion drilling program was to support resource category upgrades by confirming the continuity of lithium mineralisation and extending previously defined zones.

Among the most notable results, drillhole SYN-24-0858 in the Main area intersected 1.49% Li2O over 63.30 m from 52.15 m depth, while SYN-24-0776 returned 1.96% Li2O over 53.45 m from 240.00 m. Drillhole SYN-24-0882 yielded two highgrade intervals, with 1.59% Li2O over 48.80 m from 102.40 m and 1.87% Li2O over 60.65 m from 273.75 m. In addition, SYN-24-760A intersected 1.22% Li2O over 41.10 m beginning at 149.50 m.



These results confirm the continuity of lithium mineralisation within the pit shell and support the conversion of inferred resources to the indicated and measured categories for the upcoming mineral resource estimate. This conversion drilling is expected to contribute positively to future reserve growth at Moblan (Figures 1, 3, and 4*).



These exceptional results not only confirm the consistency and quality of the lithium mineralisation within the pit shell but also strengthen confidence in the potential to upgrade a significant portion of inferred resources to the indicated and measured categories. They represent an important step toward future reserve growth at Moblan.



About Moblan deposit



The Moblan project is located about 130 km northwest of Chibougamau and approximately 85 km from the Cree community of Mistissini. Conveniently located within 300 metres of the Route du Nord, a regional highway accessible year-round, the project benefits from direct connectivity to railway lines leading to major ports in Eastern Canada.



About Sayona Mining Limited





Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is a North American lithium producer with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. In Quebec, Sayona's assets comprise North American Lithium together with the Authier Lithium Project and the Tansim Lithium Project, supported by a strategic partnership with American lithium developer Piedmont Lithium Inc. Sayona also holds a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in northern Quebec.

In Western Australia, the company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region prospective for gold and lithium.

Sayona is exploring for Hemi style gold targets in the world class Pilbara region, while its lithium projects include Company-owned leases and those subject to a joint venture with Morella Corporation.

