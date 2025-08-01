

Wildcat Resources - Tabba Tabba PFS

Brisbane, Aug 1, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - North American lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( DML:FRA ) ( SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) advises that the Company has become aware of an ASX release by Wildcat Resources ("Wildcat") ( ASX:WC8 ) on Tuesday, 29 July 2025 that may cause some confusion for Sayona shareholders.



The Wildcat release entitled "Tabba Tabba pre-feasibility study confirms potential for long-life lithium mine in Pilbara, WA" dated 29 July 2025 ("Wildcat Release") indicates that key infrastructure related to Wildcat's proposed Tabba Tabba Lithium mine is located on ground the subject of E45/2364 over which Sayona holds Lithium exploration and development rights.



Sayona can confirm to its shareholders that its exploration activities will continue and that there is currently no agreement or licence in place which would allow Wildcat to develop the proposed infrastructure over this highly prospective tenement.



While Sayona acknowledges that Wildcat has applied for various miscellaneous licences over E45/2364, it fails to mention that these applications have been objected to by parties with an interest in E45/2364 and remain subject to Wardens Court proceedings. In addition, in Section 2, of the JORC Code Table 1 (page 23 of the Wildcat Release), Wildcat states that there are "no known impediments" to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Again, this is misleading for the reasons set out above.



Shareholders are assured that Sayona will vigorously defend the integrity of the Company's tenements and rights to fully test the high potential Lithium targets that are being developed in this area.



Sayona makes this clarification to ensure that the market is fully informed and not misled in relation to the status of the Tabba Tabba exploration project (on E45/2364).





About Sayona Mining Limited





Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is a North American lithium producer with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. In Quebec, Sayona's assets comprise North American Lithium together with the Authier Lithium Project and the Tansim Lithium Project, supported by a strategic partnership with American lithium developer Piedmont Lithium Inc. Sayona also holds a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in northern Quebec.

In Western Australia, the company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region prospective for gold and lithium.

Sayona is exploring for Hemi style gold targets in the world class Pilbara region, while its lithium projects include Company-owned leases and those subject to a joint venture with Morella Corporation.

