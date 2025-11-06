

Elevra Corporate Presentation - November 2025

Brisbane, Nov 6, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Elevra Lithium Limited ( ASX:ELV ) ( NASDAQ:ELVR ) ( SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) has issued a corporate presentation "Providing a Secure and Reliable Supply of Lithium to Power the Future".



The Investment Highlights:



Scale:



- #1 North American hard rock pure-play lithium producer.



- Combined lithium Ore Reserve Estimate of 106Mt @ 1.15% Li2O and M&I Mineral Resource estimate totalling 183Mt @ 1.16% Li2O.



Growth:



- NAL expansion study confirms lower costs and strong returns.



- Diversified growth portfolio with optionality across three DFS-stage development projects.



Strategically Positioned:



- Only major North American hard-rock lithium project in production.



- Access to global demand centres to supply the EV and battery supply chain.



About Elevra Lithium Limited





Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX:ELV) (NASDAQ:ELVR) is North America's largest hard-rock lithium producer with a diversified portfolio of high-quality assets across Quebec Canada, the United States, Ghana and Western Australia.

Our flagship operation, the North American Lithium (NAL) mine in Quebec, Canada has successfully ramped up production of spodumene concentrate, supported by ongoing operational enhancements to increase recovery rates, throughput, and mill utilisation. Following a Mineral Resource upgrade, Elevra completed a Scoping Study for a brownfield expansion to increase NAL's annual spodumene concentrate production and reduce unit operating costs.

Complementing NAL, the Moblan Lithium Project in northern Quebec represents one of the largest undeveloped spodumene resources in North America, with a Mineral Resource of 121 Mt @ 1.19% Li2O.

Development activities are progressing with feasibility studies targeting a large-scale, long-life operation capable of supplying both domestic and international markets.

In Western Australia, Elevra holds an extensive portfolio of lithium and gold tenements, where exploration programs are advancing to unlock additional growth opportunities. Meanwhile, in the United States, our Carolina Lithium Project offers a strategic foothold in the downstream lithium chemicals market and our project in Ghana provides a further option for future growth.

Looking ahead, Elevra is focused on strategic downstream partnerships to enable further value-added lithium production, positioning the Company to deliver a secure, sustainable supply of critical minerals to global customers. Together, these assets establish Elevra as a growth-focused supplier supporting the global energy transition.

