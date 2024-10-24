  Sayona Mining Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Brisbane, Oct 24, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - It was another quarter of record operational performance for Sayona Mining Limited (googlechartASX:SYA), with concentrate production at NAL increasing 5% Quarter on Quarter (QoQ) to 52,141 dmt and material increases in Mineral Resource Estimates at both NAL and Moblan.

About Sayona Mining Limited

Sayona Mining LtdSayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is a North American lithium producer with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. In Quebec, Sayona's assets comprise North American Lithium together with the Authier Lithium Project and its emerging Tansim Lithium Project, supported by a strategic partnership with American lithium developer Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL). Sayona also holds a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in northern Quebec.

In Western Australia, the Company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region
prospective for gold and lithium. Sayona is exploring for Hemi-style gold targets in the world-class Pilbara region, while its lithium projects include Company-owned leases and those subject to a joint venture with Morella Corporation (ASX:1MC). 

 

